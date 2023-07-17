ELLENBURG — One man was injured in a two-car accident on Military Turnpike Saturday morning.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, around 8:38 a.m., a vehicle driven by Jed McDonald, 20, of Chateaugay, was traveling east on Military Turnpike when a vehicle driven by Patrick Curry, 70, of Ellenburg Depot that was traveling north on Plank Road, allegedly entered the intersection of Military Turnpike in front of McDonald, failing to yield the right of way.
McDonald and his passenger were evaluated by EMS on scene and signed off from medical treatment, police said.
Curry was also evaluated by EMS on scene and transported to University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH in Plattsburgh for further evaluation after a complaint of neck and shoulder pain.
Curry had been discharged from UVM-CVPH, police said. He was ticketed for Failing to Yield the Right of Way at an Intersection.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Altona Fire Department and EMS and Ellenburg Depot Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.