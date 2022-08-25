OLMSTEDVILLE — Out in the backwoods of southern Essex County sits a newly-built wedding barn and venue that owner Steve Colletti says has “one of the best views of the Adirondacks.”
“It’s just absolutely gorgeous,” he added.
WORKING FARM
The venue, named “Once Upon a Time Barn,” is located at 32 Smith Road in Olmstedville — the same location as Steve and his wife Diane’s “It’s About Thyme Farm,” which they have owned since 2002.
Being on the same property as their farm, Steve said, just adds to the uniqueness of the venue, which is built along their waterfront.
“One of the other features that we have, that the other wedding venues do not, is that we are a working farm — pick your own pumpkins, pick your own vegetables, pick your own apples in the season. We sit on 150 acres with beautiful trails,” he said.
“There’s really nothing else that compares to everything that we have to offer.”
PIZZA OVEN, LIQUOR LICENSE
Along with the picturesque views, the 1,200-square-foot barn offers an array of amenities for its guests to take advantage of.
“Our amenities include a brand new, complete commercial kitchen. Our guests can hire their own caterer or we can do it for them. We also feature a wood-fired pizza oven and an air-conditioned bar and we have our own liquor license,” Diane said in a release.
“We want to make things as easy and hassle free as possible. We even offer a two-bedroom guest house for the entire booking. Other amenities include a beautiful stone patio, amazing landscaping and a wedding arch overlooking the mountains.”
Steve added that they “studied every wedding venue from Westchester up to Lake Placid, out to Rochester and even to Vermont,” to help them decide what to offer.
“I studied them extensively, and I really strived to create something with the amenities that none of the other wedding venues had,” he said.
“We have been working towards this goal for some time now and we couldn’t be happier with the final product. We know how much a wedding can cost, so we really tried to add a lot of value to our customers.”
GROOMS ROOM
Other construction projects, that will only increase the amenities offered, are still in the works for the venue, like the addition of a “grooms room,” Steve said.
“It will have changing rooms, a place for the groomsmen to hang out,” he said.
“The barn comes with a two-bedroom house that was built 10 years ago, (but) that’s for the bride and the bridesmaids.”
STILL OPENINGS AVAILABLE
For those looking to book a wedding, there are four packages to choose from, which can be found on Once Upon a Time Barn’s website here: https://onceuponatimebarn.com/.
There are still openings for the rest of this year’s wedding season, as well as next year’s, Steve said.
Tours of the venue can also be arranged by calling (518) 307-9291 or emailing onceuponatimebarn@gmail.com.
Steve and Diane only started booking weddings on Aug. 13, he said, and have already hosted one, so far.
The response from that wedding was “extremely positive,” he said.
“That wedding was over 140 people and everybody said it was probably the nicest wedding they ever saw,” Steve said.
“We kind of tap out at 140 (guests), we probably pushed that a little bit, but with just the size of the venue, that’s kind of right where we want to be.”
LIVING THE DREAM
The dream was always for Steve and Diane to own and run a wedding venue together after they moved to the North Country from New Jersey and bought their property 20 years ago, he said.
Now it’s finally the “perfect” time to live that dream.
“Everything in time right? We had established the farm, and the kids were grown and out of school now, so we had more free time to concentrate on it. It was a very long process. It was being built for many years, so we’ve been working on it for quite some time,” Steve said.
“It was a lifelong dream; it was always in the vision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.