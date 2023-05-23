LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority launched a live virtual field trip program at the Lake Placid Olympic Museum to provide interactive lessons to students in third through eighth grades.
The first course of study entitled “Design & the Olympic Games,” will be available starting Friday, May 26.
The Olympic Museum received a $5,000 grant through a partnership of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and the Museum Association of New York (MANY) to fund this initiative, and has worked with K12 Education Consultant and Strategist Jennifer Hesseltine to develop the programming.
The virtual field trips are free for schools in New York State and just $50 per session for out-of-state schools.
“This new, innovative program provides teachers with an opportunity to meet the New York State Education Department (NYSED) learning standards in a variety of content areas by making authentic connections between the Winter Olympic Games and science, math, ELA, social studies, the arts, physical education, and other content area curriculum,” Hesseltine said.
“I recommend using live virtual field trip programs to enrich school-day learning experiences, provide a springboard for learning new content and skills, and to make classroom content visible to students through authentic connections to real-world and community happenings.”
Students, guided by Lake Placid Olympic Museum staff, will dive deep into analyzing primary sources, artifacts, posters, and photographs to explore the multitude of facets that make the Olympics and the Winter Games so special.
All sessions are designed to encourage student participation and include question-and-answer opportunities throughout.
“This new education program will build awareness and broaden the reach of the Lake Placid Olympic Museum to youth audiences both within and outside of New York State,” Hesseltine said.
Each program is approximately 40 to 45 minutes long and can accommodate one conventional-sized class of students at a time. Larger groups can also be accommodated.
The sessions will primarily take place through Google Meet or Zoom, but other platforms may also be utilized.
Downloadable resources will be provided, including an Olympic History Timeline, Lake Placid Olympic Museum Overview, and a Thinking Like a Designer Challenge; A Teacher’s Guide and Classroom Activity for each program will also be available.
“We are excited to play an active role in continuing to spread the Olympic movement and its values to K through 12 schools across the nation,” Julia Herman, Lake Placid Olympic Museum Collections Manager, said.
“This is just the first of many Live Virtual Field Trip programs to come as we continue to enrich the museum’s public offerings.”
The Lake Placid Olympic Museum reopened its doors on December 8, 2022 after undergoing a major renovation that resulted in a modernized space that includes interactive exhibits and innovative displays revealing the boundless spirit of Olympians and the Olympic Games.
For more information and to register visit https://lakeplacidolympicmuseum.org/virtualfieldtrips/.
