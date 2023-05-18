LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority has begun planning for the retirement of its President & CEO, Michael Pratt.
Pratt is starting his 38th year with the organization and has served as President & CEO since 2017.
Under Pratt’s leadership, recent years have been among the best in the Olympic Authority’s history, a news release said. The 2022/2023 season surpassed one million visits; it included record-breaking growth in season passes and operational revenue, as well as an expanded scope of the Olympic Authority’s business segments and year-round activities.
Pratt oversaw extensive upgrades to its venues leading up to the FISU World University Games in January of this year, and comprehensive infrastructure upgrades are ongoing throughout the Olympic Authority’s three ski areas, Belleayre Mountain, Gore Mountain, and Whiteface Mountain.
These include modernized snowmaking and lift systems, new and enhanced lodge facilities, and improved trail networks. Mt Van Hoevenberg, the Olympic Center, and the Olympic Jumping Complex have also been recently revitalized and continue to be improved as year-round facilities.
The Olympic Authority operates with demonstrated commitments to sustainability, increasing four-season use of its venues, athlete development and competition, and providing recreational pursuits for persons of all ability levels. In addition to its six venues in the Adirondacks and Catskills, the Olympic Authority manages the Lake Placid Olympic Museum and Lake Placid Conference Center.
The organization also owns the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, the U.S. Luge Association facility, and the Olympic Authority’s Administrative offices, all located in Lake Placid.
“Our venues are well-positioned for the future,” Joe Martens, Chairman of the Olympic Authority Board of Directors, said.
“Mike is always looking ahead, and, as a result, our venues are now among the best in the world. The Board commends Mike’s outstanding leadership and wishes him the very best in retirement.”
Information for candidates interested in the Olympic Authority President & CEO position is currently posted on www.orda.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.