PLATTSBURGH — Local and state officials were hopeful Friday that a new masking requirement for businesses and public venues will help curb rising COVID-19 infection rates and the strain on hospitals that come with them.
The new mandate in the state will ask businesses and public venues, starting Monday, to require patrons and staff to wear masks indoors unless that business or venue has a requirement for proof of full vaccination.
TOP PRIORITIES
Potential criminal and civil penalties, including a fine of up to $1,000 for each violation, could be imposed on violators found not in compliance. New York is asking local health departments to enforce the requirement.
"As Governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in statement announcing the mandate Friday.
“The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season. We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet."
Hochul said the decision to impose the new mandate was based on rising cases, reduced hospital capacity and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas of the state.
EASING BURDEN
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said he’s hopeful the state’s requirements will help lessen the burden on local hospitals.
“This new mandate from the governor should accomplish two things: Hopefully it will help take some of the pressure off of our hospitals because it will cut infections. But at the same time, it will allow businesses to continue to operate,” he said.
Earlier this week, all North Country counties either reinstated or declared state of emergencies as infections in the region spiked. State assistance in Clinton County has come in the form of National Guard members helping staff the county nursing home to lessen the strain on local hospitals.
At last check, Henry said, two members of the National Guard have come to assist. He said he’d like to see more, as well as more assistance from the state in the form of a mass vaccination site and expanded testing.
Henry said conversations on a return of a mass vaccination site are happening every day with the state. He’s hopeful it could return soon.
New York’s new requirements will stay in effect until Jan. 15, when the state will reevaluate the measure in case it needs to be extended.
HOW TO ENFORCE
For business owner and County Legislator Bobby Hall, the new mandate, like previous precaution-related measures during the pandemic, will strain local business, he said.
Hall, who owns the bar Bobby’s Lounge in Plattsburgh, said he’ll likely need an employee posted by both entrances of his business to ask patrons for proof of vaccination.
“We really can’t afford that,” Hall said. “I’m not against the governor at all. I think she’s trying to do a good job with this, but I don’t see how this gets enforced. I don’t believe our local health department has enough employees to enforce this.”
“The problem isn’t with the people coming to our establishments,” Hall continued. “The problem is with the people that are not getting vaccinated.”
STEFANIK SLAMS MOVE
North Country Congresswoman Elsie Stefanik went further in criticizing the state’s mandate in a statement Friday, calling it "authoritarian."
“This is another crushing mandate for New York small businesses who have faced unprecedented challenges throughout the COVID pandemic, including forced closures required by New York State,” Stefanik said.
“Essentially, Kathy Hochul is asking businesses to be responsible for checking the vaccine status for every individual, which is an untenable and outrageous request of our business community. This unprecedented overreach of power is no way to govern.”
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said to get past the pandemic, communities will have to be conscientious.
“It doesn’t just fall on the shoulders of businesses. It falls on all of us to be morally, ethically and socially responsible to one another,” he said. “To me, wearing a mask is a mild inconvenience. It’s not the end of the world. There are other elements to it that I understand have more of an impact, but we all have to lean in a little bit further and be a part of the solution.”
Henry is also asking community members to do their part in curbing the virus, which he said includes getting vaccinated, practicing social distancing and following guidelines.
“But please, one thing,” Henry said, “get vaccinated.”
