Clinton County Legislature Meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 5:15 p.m. in the legislative chambers of the Government Center located at 137 Margaret Street.
Resolutions to be acted upon include the Clinton Community College budget, Clinton County Planning Board appointment and approval of State Aid application for the Plattsburgh North Country Chamber of Commerce.
This meeting is open to the public.
Beekmantown Central School Board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will hold a public hearing on the district-wide safety plan tonight at 6 p.m. in the learning theater.
The Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. Topics of discussion include retirements, appointments, transfers and sponsorship agreements for CV-TEC adult education programs.
Adirondack Land Trust names new trustees
The Adirondack Land Trust has announced Brian Majeski and Catherine McGraw as the latest members of the Board of Trustees.
“We are pleased to add Brian and Cathy to our board of directors and look forward to tapping into their expertise as we continue to expand the reach and impact of our work,” said Adirondack Land Trust board chair Bill Paternotte.
Brian Majeski is a member of the musical instrument and professional audio industry. He currently manages a specialized market research firm called Music Trades. Majeski is a trustee at the Adirondack League Club in Old Forge where he oversees the Adirondack Fisheries research project to study the freshwater ecosystems.
Majeski acquired his connection to the Adirondacks on a hike to the summit of Giant Mountain with his father at just 10 years old.
According to Majeski and his wife, Diane, the best decision they ever made was purchasing a camp on Little Moose Lake, the Adirondacks is “their preferred natural habitat.”
Cathy McGraw is a civic volunteer with a career in advertising and sales with Young & Rubicam and CBS Television Network. She is the board chair of the Lake Placid Institue and the Jupiter Island Club Library. McGraw is also co-chair of the Skidmore College Parents Association and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Martin County’s annual gala.
McGraw and her husband, Scott, have a deep connection to Lake Placid, including five generations of family.
According to the Adirondack Land Trust, their mission is to conserve the forests, farmlands, waters and wild places that advance the quality of life of the communities and ecological integrity of the Adirondack region, protecting 27,149 acres since 1984.
To learn more visit http://adirondacklandtrust.org/
