Champlain offices to close for holiday
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain Offices will be closed on Nov. 11 to honor Veterans Day.
ORDA taking public comment on draft management plan amendment
LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority is soliciting comments on the draft Unit Management Plan Amendment for the Whiteface Mountain Ski Center in Wilmington.
The amendment proposes a new lift from the Bear Den area to the new Legacy Mid-station Lodge, new hiking and mountain biking trails, the addition of three skiable connectors, widening of eight existing trails, and an expansion to the existing NYSEF building. Notice of the proposed draft amendment was published in the Environmental Notice Bulletin on Oct. 27 and is available online at www.dec.ny.gov/enb/20211027_not5.html.
The amendment can be viewed electronically by visiting orda.org/whiteface-draft-2021-umpa/, while paper copies of it can be viewed at the Whiteface Mountain Administration Offices of the Whiteface Mountain Ski Center at 5021 NY Route 86, Wilmington, at Wilmington Town Hall at 7 Community Center Cir, Wilmington, or by visiting the ORDA Administration Office front desk on the first floor of the Lake Placid Conference Center, 2634 Main Street, Lake Placid.
Comments can be submitted online at orda.org/public-comments/ or e-mailed to ORDAUMP@orda.org. Public comments can also be sent by mail to ORDA, Attn: Emma Lamy, Sustainability and Environmental Compliance Officer, 2634 Main Street, Lake Placid, New York 12946.
ORDA will be accepting comments on the amendment until the close of business on Dec. 8.
49th Annual SUNY Plattsburgh Arts and Crafts Fair moves to Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH – Due to construction at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Field House, the region’s largest and longest running fall arts and crafts fair will move to the Crete Civic Center for 2021 on Nov. 13th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendors interested in participating in the 49th annual event can register online at www.adirondackcoastcraftfair.com. Vendors will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited to 190 booths. 8’x8’ booths are available and up to two booths can be reserved per vendor. Rental rates are the same as previous years at $85 per booth. Tables, chairs, and electricity will be available on a limited basis and for an additional fee. As in years past, this Arts and Crafts Fair is for regionally handmade items only and no direct sales will be permitted.
The fair will be open to the public and the entry fee is $3 per person with children aged 12 and under entering for free.
For questions and more information, contact Steve Peters at steve@adirondackcoastevents.com.
