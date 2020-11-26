City council to hold budget workshop
PLATTSBURGH — The Common Council of the City of Plattsburgh will hold a budget workshop on Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.
It will be held at City Hall in the Old Common Council Chambers
The workshop is open to the public, however as City Hall access is restricted, please call number posted on door to be admitted.
Mask and social distancing will be required. The workshops will not be live streamed.
Community Bank moves branch lobbies to appointment only
PLATTSBURGH — Community Bank N.A. has announced that it will close all branch lobbies and operate solely through available drive-thrus as of Nov. 25.
All branch lobbies will be available by appointment only, including locations with and without drive-thrus.
Village parking ban to go in effect Dec. 1
ROUSES POINT—The Rouses Village parking ban will be in effect beginning Dec. 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.
Per Village Code 112-17, the parking of vehicles and trailers, semi-trailers or house coaches, detached from their towing vehicles, is hereby prohibited on all streets within the Village between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. from December 1 to March 31 of every year.
