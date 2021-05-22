GoFundMe set up for Burke accident victim
BURKE — An online fundraiser is seeking donations for the family of Jeremy Booth, a Clintonville man who died in a two-car crash in Burke Wednesday afternoon.
Booth was driving along State Route 11 with his 16-year-old nephew Trenton when another car attempted to pass a vehicle ahead of it and collided with the Booths’ vehicle, according to a State Police report.
Jeremy died at the scene of the crash, while Trenton was transported to Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Trenton is “currently is in the ICU medically sedated,” according an update on the GoFundMe page.
“He suffered multiple broken bones and fractures and head and face lacerations,” the page read.
“If you know the Booth family you know how strong they are, but I want them to not have to be so strong in this time of grieving and to show them how much they are loved and cared for by their family and friends,” the page continued.
“Not only do they have to worry about burying their oldest, only son, but now having to be over in Burlington to be by Trenton’s side.”
Jeremy also leaves behind a 16-year-old daughter to be supported with the funds as well.
The GoFundMe fundraiser set up by family friend Ebony Moran had raised $3,115 of its $10,000 goal as of Friday evening.
Find the fundraiser online at tinyurl.com/7e27ywn7.
Fire district to hold emergency meeting
KEESEVILLE — The Ausable-Chesterfield-Keeseville Joint Fire District will have an emergency meeting on May 22 at the Keeseville Fire Station to discuss repairs to vehicle apparatus.
All meetings are open to the public.
Moriah school board sets meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a special meeting on May 25 at 8 a.m.
The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room in the Central Office to Award Bids and Sign Contracts for the Capital Project.
Clinton Community College board of trustees to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for May 25.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262 with Meeting ID: 425 559 3262.
The meeting is open to the public.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School Board of Education will meet on May 25 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Junior/Senior High Auditorium.
