Beekmantown school board schedules meeting
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Central School Board of Education will meet today.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Learning Theater. An anticipated executive session will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. to discuss the employment history of a particular person or person(s). Teleconference partcipation is available at Hilton Garden Inn Melville — 1575 Round Swamp Road, Plainview NY, 11803 — Conference Room one (1).
Agenda items include: Presentations on 2023-2024 Budget, Resignations, Appointment of an Acting Superintendent and Financial Reports.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, March 15.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room.
Agenda items include business & finance and personnel.
All meetings are open to the public or you may also join the meeting live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website.
Rouses Point Village Board to hold special meeting
ROUSES POINT — A special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Rouses Point will be held on March 22.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Civic Center located at 39 Lake Street. This purpose of this meeting is to canvass the election returns.
Lake Champlain Management Cooperative to hold ‘State of the Lake’ meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative, a working group of fisheries professionals from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is hosting a ‘State of the Lake’ meeting on March 25 for anglers and other individuals interested in the fisheries of Lake Champlain.
It will be held at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Hudson Hall in Lecture Room 106 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This meeting is an opportunity for agency and university staff to provide updates on the status and trends of the fisheries and to hear from anglers.
Information will be provided on restoration, research, assessment, and other work that has been accomplished over the past year, as well as work planned for the coming year.
Species to be discussed include lake trout, landlocked Atlantic salmon, sea lamprey, muskellunge, walleye and bass. Time will be allotted for questions from the public.
Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Board Room.
It’s anticipated the Board will receive and examine monthly finance reports, discuss the proposed 2023-24 school budget, consider a series of personnel appointments, and receive updates on the CCRS Capital Project.
The meeting is open to all. View the draft agenda at www.ccrsk12.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.