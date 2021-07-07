City issues boil water order
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of an emergency water main repair on Cogan Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, there has been an interruption of water service, and a boil water order has been issued for 32 - 56 Sandra Ave., and 4, 6 and 8 Terrace West Way.
This order will remain in effect until further notice.
CVPH Beekman Street entrance closed to traffic
PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital's Beekman Street entrance will be closed to traffic beginning 7 a.m. today while repairs to a stone pillar are made.
The work on the pillar, part of the hospital’s perimeter fence, is expected to be completed by the end of the day on July 13.
Both CVPH’s Cornelia Street and Prospect Street entrances will remain open. Drivers are asked to use caution and are reminded that the campus speed limit is 15 miles per hour.
River trail board to hold monthly meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac River Trail Greenway will hold its monthly board meeting on July 15.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Town of Plattsburgh May Currier Park Building, 305 Tom Miller Road.
This meeting is open to the public.
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled to hold an organizational meeting on July 15.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Fire district to hold budget workshop
KEESEVILLE — The Ausable-Chesterfield Joint Fire District Board will hold a budget workshop at the Keeseville fire station for preparation of the 2022 budget on July 20.
The workshop will be held at 6 p.m., with a regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
All meetings are open to the general public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.