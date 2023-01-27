Champlain Village Board, Town Council to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain Board of Trustees will be meeting with the Town of Champlain Council Members at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Town Offices, 10729 Rt. 9, Champlain.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the development of a Comprehensive Plan. The meeting is open to the public.
Alice Hyde to host clinical simulation lab open house
MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network Alice Hyde Medical Center is hosting an Open House highlighting its recently-opened Clinical Simulation Lab from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
The event will feature the hospital’s three new advanced clinical training mannequins, which were purchased with the generosity of our donors. The mannequins — one adult, one pregnant adult and one infant/newborn — are leading-edge technology and capable of simulating a wide variety of routine and emergent clinical events, from heart attacks and strokes to pre-, perinatal and neonatal medical issues and emergencies.
The event is free and open to the public. Simulations will be run every 30 minutes, and guests will have the opportunity to tour the simulation lab and interact with the mannequins, which can speak, sweat and perform other lifelike actions.
Visitors should enter through the hospital’s Main Entrance and proceed to the Third Floor Training Unit via Elevator Bank B. Signage will be posted on the day of the event. Masks are required for the duration of guests’ visit to the hospital.
What: Simulation Lab Open House
When: 4 – 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 15
Where: 133 Park Street, UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center (main hospital), Third Floor Training Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.