‘Staying Alive: Responding to Emergencies set for today
PLATTSBURGH — “Staying Alive: Responding to Emergencies” is a free community event planned for today at the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health and information fair will be held in the hospital’s Main Campus auditoriums, located on the first floor.
The event will feature displays, exhibits and information from the CVPH Clinical Education team, Alliance for Positive Health, EMT of CVPH and the Plattsburgh Fire Department. Topics include providing assistance to some who is choking, in need of CPR or having a stroke; fire and safety prevention; using an AED; administering Narcan; using Stop the Bleed principals and caring for yourself in an emergency.
Participants are encouraged to use CVPH’s Main Entrance. Masking requirements remain in place.
Clinton County Legislature sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Feb. 22 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Government Center, 137 Margaret St., in Plattsburgh.
The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Among the resolutions to be acted upon are Authorizing the Purchasing Agent to Solicit Bids for the Rehabilitation of Taxiway A and General Aviation (GA) Apron Phase II (Construction) Project, Authorizing the Purchasing Agent to Solicit a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for Transit Management Services and Urging Action by New York State Legislators to Advocate on behalf of SUNY Community Colleges to Increase Funding to Community Colleges in the State Budget.
Meetings are open to the public.
Champlain village board to meetCHAMPLAIN — The Board of Trustees of the Village of Champlain will hold a budget workshop for the purpose of working on the 2023-2024 Village Budget and any other business that may come before the Board.
The workshop will be held on Feb. 27, at 11104 Rt. 9 , Champlain, and will begin at 5:00 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public.
