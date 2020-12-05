Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Agenda items will include business and finance and personnel discussions.
Due to health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website, willsborocsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org and will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. on Dec. 8.
