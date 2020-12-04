Saranac school to meet
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
The agenda, available at saranac.org, will include approval of financials, CSE recommendations, tax collector's reports and the appointments/resignations of individuals.
A Zoom link for the meeting will also be posted on the district's website.
Chazy school board sets meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will be holding a regular meeting on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
They plan to discuss financials, appointments, a reopening update, holiday recess and other policies.
The public is welcome to attend.
Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will meet on Dec. 8 in the High School Library.
The meeting will occur at 6 p.m. and agenda items will include financial reports, an update to policies and information on state aid.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Mobile COVID-19 testing clinics set to provide services
SARANAC LAKE – Next Wednesday, Dec. 9, Adirondack Health will conduct mobile testing clinics in the Hamilton county towns of Inlet and Long Lake at the following times and locations.
- 9 to 11 a.m. – Fern Park Recreation Area, Loomis Rd., Inlet.
- 1 to 3 p.m. – Long Lake Municipal Parking Lot, 1179 Main St., Long Lake.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended, as pre-registered individuals will be prioritized and experience shorter wait times at the mobile test site.
To do so, contact the Adirondack Health COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462. There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies. Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a sinus swab.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
BOCES District to meet
MALONE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
It will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Tribe suspends name change referendum
AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council has suspended its name change referendum until the June 2021 tribal elections.
The decision was made based on rising COVID-19 cases and the Election Board's decision to move forward with only absentee ballots.
Absentee ballots submitted prior to this announcement will be voided and destroyed.
Tribal members are encouraged to verify their eligibility to vote by contacting the Tribal Clerk's Office at 518-358-2272. This includes individuals who will turn 18 on or before June 5, 2021.
Tribal members who may have recently relocated should also provide their updated contact information.
Public meeting materials provided Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 are located on the Tribal Members Portal at srmt-nsn.gov.
