Altona fire district to meet
ALTONA — The Altona Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners will hold an hold an additional meeting to discuss the 2022 annual budget on Aug. 26.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Altona Fire Station.
All meetings of the Board of Fire Commissioners are open to the public.
Portion of Peru road to remain closed
PERU — A portion of Maiden Lane from the corner of Button Brook to the pump station will be closed until Friday at 5 p.m.
Drivers will still be able to access Button Brook, but all Winding Brook traffic will have to enter and exit from State Route 22B.
There will be no through traffic, including emergency vehicles.
Alice Hyde Auxiliary’s anniversary luncheon postponed
MALONE – The Alice Hyde Auxiliary 110th Anniversary Luncheon originally set for Sept. 14 has been postponed indefinitely, amid rising COVID case numbers throughout the North Country, the group said Wednesday.
“We are obviously very disappointed at the need to postpone our 110th Anniversary celebration, but the health and safety of our community continues to be our first priority,” said Kay Ray, President of the Alice Hyde Auxiliary. “We will reschedule this event at a time when we are confident that it can be held safely and in a way that supports and reinforces the healthy behaviors that we know are effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Tuesday, Franklin County Public Health reported 101 active COVID cases and 213 individuals in isolation/quarantine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Franklin County’s level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high. Transmission in neighboring Clinton County is rated as moderate, while Essex and St. Lawrence counties are rated as having high community transmission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.