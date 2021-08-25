Altona fire district to meet
ALTONA — The Altona Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners will hold an hold an additional meeting to discuss the 2022 annual budget on Aug. 26.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Altona Fire Station.
All meetings of the Board of Fire Commissioners are open to the public.
Affordable health screenings coming to Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH – Residents living in and around the Plattsburgh can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
VFW Post 125 will host this community event on Sept. 27.
The site is located at 116 Boynton Avenue in Plattsburgh.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.
Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com for more information. Pre-registration is required.
