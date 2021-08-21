CVPH Foundation cancels in-person portion of summer fundraiser
PLATTSBURGH — In the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the region, The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is canceling its annual summer fundraiser, Oh La La Paris, scheduled for today at the U.S. Oval.
“We remained hopeful throughout the summer that we could hold the event, keeping in contact with the Clinton County Health Department on a regular basis to stay informed on the potential impact of COVID-19 on our region,” CVPH Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley, CFRE offered. “We also planned on taking numerous precautions, including the use of an outdoor venue, spacing considerations and providing masks and hand sanitizer. Unfortunately, the risk of spread was just too high even with these measures in place.”
The Oh La La Paris virtual auction, open since Aug. 18, continues with online bidding until Monday online at https://cvphparis2021.ggo.bid.
The event’s live auction, however will be included in a virtual event planned for late October. At that time, the Foundation will also present the very first Larry W. Jeffords Legacy Award to a founding member of The CVPH Foundation, Ralph T. Boire.
Additional information will be posted on the event’s page at https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/Oh-La-La-Paris.
PUMC Book Study explores ancient creed of equity
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church’s Fall Adult Book Study will be held Mondays at 7 p.m. or Wednesdays at 1 p.m. via Zoom beginning Sept. 20 and 22 and running through Nov. 1 and 3.
The first book of the season is “The Forgotten Creed - Christianity’s Original Struggle Against Bigotry, Slavery and Sexism” by Stephen Patterson.
Email Sally White to sign up: pastorgrammy10@yahoo.com
