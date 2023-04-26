Village of Rouses Point schedules clean-up days
ROUSES POINT — The Spring Clean-Up days for the Village of Rouses Point will run from May 8 until May 12.
There will be absolutely no pickups after this date.
Residents are reminded that this collection is for the pickup of bagged leaves, shrubs, and tree limbs less than 3 inches in diameter only.
There will be no pickup of paint cans, tires, stumps, waste oil, stones, cement, or wood.
Residents are requested to bag all leaves in clear bags only, and place them at curbside in such a position so that parked cars do not block the pick-up of these items. This will greatly facilitate the collection.
Dannemora Democratic committee to meet
DANNEMORA — The Town of Dannemora Democrat Committee will be holding a meeting on May 9.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Town of Dannemora Municipal Building, 78 Higby Road, Chazy Lake. All Town Democrats are encouraged to attend.
For more information contact 518-492-7585 or 518-492-2390.
