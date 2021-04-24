Ticonderoga school district announces unused snow day days off
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School district has announced several upcoming days off due to there being unused snow/emergency days for the 2020-21 academic year.
There will be no school for the district and St. Mary's on May 28 and June 1 and 25.
Should an emergency day be used before May 28, the district will be in school on June 1.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet April 28 via teleconference at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are awarding request for qualifications for engineering services, approving reappointments to the Clinton County Human Rights Commission and authorizing memorandum of understanding with the New York State Department of Health.
Meetings are only open to the public by audio feed. Visit www.clintoncountygov.com for details.
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on April 29.
The meeting will be held at 4:15 p.m. in the High School Community Room. It is anticipated that the Board will almost immediately convene an executive session to conduct employment interviews for an Elementary Principal vacancy.
At this time, no other District business is anticipated for this meeting.
The agenda will be available on the District’s website (perucsd.org).
The public may view the open/public sessions of the meeting live via Zoom at E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/97595017621. Executive Session is not available for viewing.
Rouses Point to offer new utility billing process
ROUSES POINT — Starting June 1, the Village of Rouses Point Municipal Electric Department will make budget billing arrangements available to residents with a two-year clean record with the utility.
Based upon customers' previous years' usage and a projected per kilowatt hour cost including supplemental power charge, a customer's annual electric expense will be estimated to be paid in 11 payments, with the remaining month (May) used to reconcile underpayments or overpayments.
Anyone wishing to participate in this program should contact the village accounting department by calling 518-297-5502 ext. 315 or ext. 332 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, before May 31.
