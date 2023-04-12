NAC school board to hold meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet at on April 20.
The regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Middle High School Auditorium.
The full agenda will be available 24 hours in advance on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Portion of Wilcox Dock in Plattsburgh to be closed for project
PLATTSBURGH — Starting on April 24, Caldwell Marine International will begin a two year project to be located on the northern portion of the Wilcox Dock, also known as the Plattsburgh Terminal.
While the work zone will be fenced off and closed for recreational use, the southern portion will remain open to the community, including the Department of Environmental Conservation’s public access boat launch.
Fencing and signs will be installed in areas that are closed for public use.
Although commonly thought of as City-owned property, the Wilcox Dock terminal is property of the NYS Canal Corporation. The activity at Wilcox Dock will support the Champlain Hudson Power Express project and this site will serve as a receiving point for materials via truck and barge that will support the project, as well as a launching point for workers laying cables underneath concrete mats in Lake Champlain.
The City recognizes that the closed off section of Wilcox Dock is frequently used for fishing, launching boats and picnicking, and suggests that residents utilize the many other public spaces along Lake Champlain for these activities during the closure.
These locations include; Champlain Monument Park, Peace Point Park, Sailor’s Beach, Centennial Park and Plattsburgh City Beach. The Wilcox Dock marina will remain open and accessible to boat slip holders.
For more information about the project please visit the Champlain Hudson Power Express project website. Additional questions can be directed to Michael Sullivan at the New York State Corporation at 518-424-3447.
Clinton County Animal Response Team holding mock sheltering drill
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Animal Response Team is offering training on handling animals during emergency response situations for current and potential CART volunteers.
The Clinton CART is a group of interested volunteers who are willing to help shelter animals after a disaster when their owners may have to be evacuated from their home. Training will be a hands on style presentation encompassing a shelter set, intake procedures, reuniting procedure of pets and owners, decommission procedures, and other various stages involving CART response during an emergency.
The training will take place on April 29th at the South Plattsburgh Fire Station, 4105 NY 22, Plattsburgh.
Those interested in attending can RSVP to ClintonCARTny@gmail.com to reserve their spot.
Questions can be directed to: Clinton CART at: ClintonCARTny@gmail.com.
ECH announces nursing scholarship for high school seniors
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network Elizabethtown Community Hospital is pleased to announce the availability of a scholarship for high school seniors pursuing a degree in nursing.
“The Holly Estus Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Holly Estus, a dedicated nurse who worked at Elizabethtown Community Hospital,” said Chief Nursing Officer Julie Tromblee. “It is an honor to carry on Holly’s memory through this scholarship and to help the next generation of nurses pursue their dreams.”
The $500 award, available to high school seniors in Essex County, aims to provide financial assistance to deserving students pursuing a degree in nursing. Applications are available at UVMHealth.org/ECH and are due by May 31.
The selection committee will review all applications and select the scholarship recipient based on their academic achievements and community involvement. The award will be announced mid-June.
For more information about the scholarship, eligibility criteria, and application requirements, go online to tinyurl.com/3sv32sm9.
Stefanik Announces 2023 NY-21 Congressional Art Competition
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik recently announced the 2023 Congressional Art Competition is open to receive submissions from high school students in New York’s 21st District.
The winning selection will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside artwork from students from across the nation.
Art submissions, along with a Congressional release form, must be submitted or mailed to one of Congresswoman Stefanik’s district office locations listed below by May 1st, 2023:
99 Troy Road Suite 312 East Greenbush, NY 12061
137 Margaret Street Suite 100 Plattsburgh, NY 12901
330 Ford Street Suite B8 Ogdensburg, NY 13669
A list of rules and the submission form can be found online at tinyurl.com/2p8u6dwv.
Clinton-Essex-Franklin library system board schedules 2023 meetings
Regular meetings of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees for 2023 have been scheduled and listed below.
Meetings will be held every fourth Monday of the month at the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System, at 4:30 p.m. at the Clinton Essex Franklin Library System Board room. The public is welcome to attend at 33 Oak Street, Plattsburgh.
- April 24, 2023
- May 22, 2023
- June 26, 2023
- July 24, 2023
- August 28, 2023
- September 25, 2023
- October 23, 2023
- November 27, 2023
- December: Whether to have a December meeting will be determined at a later date.
Also, The public is welcome to virtually attend the meetings via Zoom, https://cefls.org/cefls-board, password CEFLS, at one of our remote access sites listed below.
Saranac Lake Free Library
109 Main Street
Saranac Lake, N.Y. 12983
Wead Library
64 Elm Street
Malone, N.Y. 12953-1594
