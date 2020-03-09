NY tops list of US virus cases

ALBANY — With New York now having the nation’s highest number of people infected by coronavirus, state officials have enlisted prison inmates to help curb the spread by producing massive quantities of hand sanitizer.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters the alcohol-based product, dubbed NYS Clean, is made by prisoners and will be given free of charge to schools, prisons, municipal governments and other public facilities in regions coping with a virus outbreak.
The announcement came as New York officials grappled with new infections, bringing the total number of residents who have acquired the virus, also known as Covid-19, to 142, up from the 105 reported a day earlier.
Cuomo said the state will not be selling the products, which range in size from small personal dispensers to gallon jugs. The sanitizer is produced by inmates employed by the state’s occupational program for inmates, Corcraft, at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, Washington County.
The production of the sanitizer is intended to address widespread shortages after consumers apparently began hoarding the products in recent weeks.
“You can’t get it on the market, and when you can it’s very, very expensive,” Cuomo said.
But advocates for inmates urged the governor to shelve the sanitizer production behind bars, arguing the state is exploiting inmates paid less than one dollar per hour.
“This is nothing less than slave labor and it must end,” the Legal Aid Society said in a statement. “Albany must pay these individuals the minimum wage and lawmakers must legislate to eradicate forced labor across our state for good.”
SCHOOL EVALUATIONS
Cuomo said each one gallon container of the liquid costs the state $6.10 for the materials. He estimated the state will soon be capable of producing 100,000 gallons of the cleanser each week.
State officials expect high demand for the sanitizer from schools and public agencies in Westchester County, which so far is the epicenter of New York’s virus outbreak.
“Westchester is our problem,” said Cuomo, noting that county has 98 residents under quarantine after testing positive for the virus, 16 more than the total one day earlier.
The governor also said the state is moving to contain the virus by requiring schools to close for a 24-hour evaluations if one of their students or staff members tests positive for the virus. The assessment will let school officials disinfect all rooms and determine when a closed building can re-open, he said.
Over the weekend, the county that experienced the most rapid rise in infections was Nassau on Long Island, where 17 people had acquired the virus as of Monday, up from the five reported Sunday.
“These numbers are going to continue to go in one direction, and that is up,” Cuomo said.
PORT AUTHORITY HEAD
Among New Yorkers now being treated for the virus is Rick Cotton, the head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Cuomo said Cotton is working from home and several of his assistants are in voluntary quarantine, also working from home.
The Port Authority controls major transportation hubs in the downstate region, including LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Stewart International Airport as well as a sprawling terminal in Manhattan that serves interstate buses.
Cuomo said it is not known how or where Cotton acquired the virus.
Another new virus patient was identified as a New York City emergency medical services worker. That individual and several of his coworkers are under mandatory quarantine, the New York Post reported.
QUEENSBURY CASE
The upstate region, so far, has been largely spared from infections. Saratoga County has two patients while Ulster County has one, numbers that remained even Monday.
The response to one of the Saratoga patients, a pharmacist employed by a CVS store in Queensbury, includes an effort by Warren County authorities to try to track down customers who were at that store March 2 and 4, the Glens Falls Post-Star reported.
Cuomo predicted an expansion of testing will result in more cases.
As stock prices went into a tailspin at the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, Cuomo suggested it is too early to determine how a downturn in the value of investors’ portfolios will impact negotiations on a proposed state budget in Albany.
“We’ll see what it is and we’ll deal with it,” he said.
He said he expects no change in the legislative calendar, which calls for a new state budget to be in place by April 1.
Health officials have expressed concern about the threat the virus poses to nursing home patients. State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said the state is encouraging home operators to limit visits to patients.
SICK LEAVE MANDATES
Meanwhile, citing concerns about the virus, the manager of New York’s electric grid — the Independent System Operator (NYISO) — said it is suspending all in-person stakeholder meetings and will hold teleconferences, until further notice.
As part of his state budget proposal, Cuomo is proposing to expand paid sick leave mandates on New York businesses, an initiative opposed by the Business Council of New York, Unshackle New York and other business advocates.
The governor said he is amending the measure to include paid sick leave for workers being quarantined for 14 days over coronavirus concerns.
Cuomo also told reporters he does not believe he is at risk from Covid-19 despite having visited the Westchester communities where there is an outbreak.
“I am not a probable positive,” Cuomo said.
In Troy, 10 miles from Albany, the organizers of the ECAC Hockey Tournament announced next weekend’s hockey game between Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Harvard University at RPI in Troy will be held without any fans in attendance because of two confirmed cases of the virus in nearby Saratoga County.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
