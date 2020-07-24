NY back on Trusted Traveler

The federal Department of Homeland Security lifted its ban on New Yorkers joining the Trusted Traveler Program, designed to allow rapid border crossings, though the agency voiced disappointment the state blocks access to motor vehicle data for immigration enforcers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he worked to get the border program back on track by supporting the move to allow access to driver records of people applying for Trusted Traveler “while still protecting the privacy of all New Yorkers.”