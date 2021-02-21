Nursing home reform moves to New York's front burner

AP FILE PHOTOFamilies of COVID-19 victims who passed away in New York nursing homes gather in front of the Cobble Hill Heath Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, to demand New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologize for his response to clusters in nursing homes during the pandemic. Under fire over his management of the coronavirus' lethal path through New York's nursing homes, Cuomo insisted Feb. 15, the state didn't cover up deaths but acknowledged that officials should have moved faster to release some information sought by lawmakers, the public and the press.