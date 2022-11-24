PLATTSBURGH — Since Nova Bus set up shop on Banker Road in the Town of Plattsburgh in 2009, it has generated a high profile among local manufacturers and businesses.
Just recently, in March, Nova Bus was recognized by the North Country Chamber of Commerce as the “2022 Business of the Year.”
“One of our distinctive features is our pride in being a contributor in the Plattsburgh region,” Head of Public Affairs and External Communications at Nova Bus, Christos Kritsidimas, told the Press-Republican at the time.
“That Plattsburgh and Quebec corridor is one that we value. We want to be in Plattsburgh, and we want to contribute to the economic and social advantages — we offer good paying jobs. Every time I go to Plattsburgh, you feel that pride and recognition of our staff.”
LFSe+ CONTRACT
Their local profile and influence on the region is not waning as the company is poised to enter the next phase of the marketplace in full throttle.
Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, was recently awarded a contract for five LFSe+, the 40’ long-range 100% battery electric bus model, by the New York State Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Over the years, the company has made buses for large metropolitan areas like San Francisco, Chicago and Houston as well as New York City.
It is not uncommon to see those brand new shiny buses cruising around the local area on test runs before they head out to large destinations.
The company employs over 300 workers at its Banker Road plant.
OPPORTUNITIES TO GROW
Mechanical Technician Kyle Lapan said the work is rewarding.
“We opened in 2009 and we are doing well,” Lapan said.
Lapan and his colleagues met with dozens of local students at the recent North Country Manufacturing Day informing them about a possible future in manufacturing.
“The kids are interested,” he said.
“There’s so much more opportunity today to grow in a manufacturing environment than there was when I was in high school 15 years ago.”
Lapan said young people coming right out of high school that choose not to go to college can certainly make a good living in manufacturing.
“Absolutely,” he said.
