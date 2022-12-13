PLATTSBURGH — The glistening new units at Northwoods, a brand new workforce housing development in the Town of Plattsburgh, come in one, two or three-bedroom designs.
They are open to those who qualify and rent is charged based on individual income and other factors. Many renters do receive rent subsidies to help pay costs.
“On a rough scale they are affordable to what the market really is, but it’s a range anywhere from around $600 to over $1,000 (per month),” Ben Lockwood, president and CEO of Housing Visions, the chief developer of the project, said.
A BROAD RANGE OF NEEDS
Behavior Health Services North provides referrals for renters and will be on site to offer services to tenants.
“The nice thing is that we do have other residents who are just our general (tenants) and if they need some assistance of BHSN they are here to offer it,” Lockwood said.
Lockwood said there is a standard, but pretty exhaustive list that potential renters must go through to qualify for renting.
“We need to verify your income and you can’t be on the sex offender list... there are a variety of factors we have to take into account when leasing these up,” he said.
Lockwood said such housing is needed everywhere.
“It’s a broad range of needs,” he said.
“We really see the need up here, and it’s everywhere in the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.