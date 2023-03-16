The Northern Soccer League announces its Division II All-Stars for the 2022 season.
The Most Valuable Player was awarded to Chazy’s Peter LaBarge.
Coach of the yearh went to Chazy as Rob McAuliffe earned the honor.
The first and second team All-Stars were littered with Eagles and Bobcats of Northern Adirondack.
The first team saw Chazy’s Luke Moser, Dylan McAffie and Issac Merrill get the nod.
NAC’s Matt Boulrice, Calvin Magoon and Ayden Wrye all earned first team honors.
Seton Catholic came away with two first team recipients in Aiden Pearl and Ashton Guay.
Three schools saw one first teamer in Lake Placid’s Alex Wright, Saranac Lake’s Owen Malore and Boquet Valley’s Ben Burdo.
The second team saw the same schools represented.
Chazy and Northern Adirondack received three awards each.
Zamir Foster, Reagan Dudyak and Evan Dwyer received the honor for Chazy.
Parker Manor, Caleb Damour and Kingston Tucker earned the honor for Northern Adirondack.
Boquet Valley saw two students named to the second team in Braden Liberi and Finnley Walker.
Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Seton Catholic each received one player named to the team in Sebi Cecunjanin, Harriston Carlisto and Wyatt Trzaskos, respectively.
The Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award was given to Seton Catholic.
