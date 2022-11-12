NORTH ELBA — The Town of North Elba will award $600,000 to local organizations through the North Elba Local Enhancement and Advancement Fund.
LEAF grants are available to nonprofits, local government and public sector organizations within the Town of Elba.
This will be the fourth time grants have been awarded since the program launched in 2020.
The following organizations submitted projects to be funded: Adirondack Film Society, Adirondack Rail Trail Association, Adirondack Sports Council, Essex County Industrial Development Agency, Homestead Development Corp., John Brown Lives!, LPSA, Inc., Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute, Saranac Lake Civic Center, Inc., and the Town of North Elba.
“The projects supported through the LEAF grants have made such positive contributions to our communities, benefiting our residents along with those who visit,” Derek Doty, supervisor of the Town of North Elba, said.
The funds for the LEAF program are derived from a dedicated 2% Essex County occupancy tax, collected when people stay at resorts, hotels, motel, bed and breakfast or other short-term rental property.
“The projects supported are enhancing resident and visitor experiences within the communities. The goal is to ensure our communities thrive; a healthy community is a sustainable community and a great place to come visit,” Mary Jane Lawrence, chief operating officer at the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, said.
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is the marketing and management organization for Hamilton and Essex counties, as well as Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake.
The following is a list of what was awarded to each organization:
- Adirondack Film Society, $20,000
- Adirondack Rail Trail Association, $25,000
- Adirondack Sports Council, $22,350
- Essex County Industrial Development Agency, $264,000
- Homestead Development Corp., $124,975
- John Brown Lives!, $11,500
- LPHSA, Inc., $16,000
- Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute, $25,000
- Saranac Lake Civic Center Inc., $50,000
- The Town of North Elba, $48,000.
