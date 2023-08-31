PLATTSBURGH — After a summer of rain, North Country Honor Flight is looking forward to resuming flights this Saturday on what is expected to be a pleasant day.
“It’s supposed be beautiful on both ends, here and in Washington,” North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan said.
“It’s going to be about 82 in Washington, and for late August that is a nice break because it usually is a lot hotter.”
7 a.m. SATURDAY
Trips to Washington, D.C. for veterans resume Saturday morning at 7 a.m. at Veterans Park Oval with Flights 48 and 49.
Of the veterans on board two aircraft, one will be a World War II veteran, seven Korean War veterans and 26 veterans from the Vietnam War era.
The veterans are flown down to Washington with a guardian of their choice, and they spend the day visiting the war memorials in their honor. They also get to visit Arlington National Cemetery and witness the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
There will also be a World War II veteran from Milton, Vt. who will participate in the sending off ceremony at the Oval, but the 100-year old will not take the flight.
“It’s amazing that we have two World War II guys involved this trip,” Finnegan said.
“Their stories are incredible.”
North Country Honor Flight orchestrated two flight weekends earlier this summer on May 13 and June 17. Typically they hold off flying in the middle of the summer because the July and August heat of Washington can be too much for some of the elderly veterans.
The last set of flights on June 17 featured the first ever all women flight of veterans.
The ceremony was special for the women and their families, but they had to experience it in a driving rain.
“That shouldn’t be the case this time,” Finnegan said.
NYSCOPBA SUPPORT
Both flights Saturday are sponsored by the New York State Correction Officers Police Benevolent Association, the union representing correction officers.
NYSCOPA raised $17,000 at their Northern Region Charity Gold Tournament at the Malone Golf Club in May to support Honor Flight. More than 260 golfers participated in the tournament to raise the funds.
The union has raised more than $50,000 for Honor Flight the last four years, which Finnegan said is crucial.
“They have been great, and they have really helped us a lot when we needed it most,” Finnegan said.
NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts said the union is proud to sponsor Honor Flight.
“Those veterans from WWII, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars, deserve our gratitude for fighting for this great country,” Roberts said.
“In four short years, the golf tournament has supported the charity, we have raised over $50,000. Our members, who participated in the golf tournament, are committed to supporting local charities in the North Country and I am extremely proud of them.”
Finnegan said NYSCOPBA has been a great partner for Honor Flight.
“Every trip provides valuable memories for those men and women who have fought for this great country and it is an honor to be able to provide them with this special day,” Finnegan said.
COSTS INCREASE
Since North Country Honor Flight was established in 2013, a total of 725 veterans have taken flights to Washington.
Finnegan said the North Country has been wonderful in supporting the mission since it began, but fund-raising is a never-ending challenge.
“Costs have gone up drastically,” Finnegan said.
“Flights used to cost $10,000 to $12,000 per flight, but now are up to $25,000 per flight.
Add on the cost of shirts, caps and jackets for the veterans and guardians, food and other expenses, the cost of a flight is now up to about $35,000 for each one, Finnegan said.
“We would love to get to the point where we are covered for a whole year, but we aren’t quite there yet,” Finnegan said.
“My biggest worry is that if we don’t continue with the fund-raising we could possibly be in trouble.”
The North Country has been wonderful in terms of hosting fund-raisers for the flights, Finnegan said, and he hopes the public does not grow tired of giving.
“Sometimes you hear people saying ‘oh boy another thing for Honor Flight,’ but it is not like we are sitting on a big pot of money,” Finnegan said.
“We don’t waste anything. Every cent goes toward putting veterans on a plane and everyone who does this are all volunteers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.