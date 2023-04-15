TUPPER LAKE — North Country Community College is partnering with UpNCoding, based in Tupper Lake, to prepare students for careers in the growing software engineering industry.
UpNCoding is both a company and a course that focuses on preparing the next generation of software engineers through education and training. Together, NCCC and UpNCoding will offer a 12-week course, beginning this May, that is designed to provide students with career opportunities across multiple industries and with varying sized companies.
When they complete the course, students will be prepared for modern software interview processes and will be educated in various potential entry-level positions from Full-Stack Engineer to Machine Learning Engineer.
UpNCoding has been creating a partner network where students would be able to interview for open positions immediately after completion of the course.
The course introduces software engineering principles through instruction-led projects and industry standard tools that students will interact with in their future technology careers. The class meets three times per week for 3-hour sessions. The sessions will be available in a HyFlex format with in-person, synchronous online instruction in addition to recorded sessions to allow for flexible learning. All sessions will be taught by 1-2 industry-experienced instructors.
“While other institutions focus on a front-end app development, UpNCoding is providing a more well-rounded, full-stack education that better addresses the growing needs of the software engineering industry, said Dan Preice, CEO of UpNCoding and one of the course instructors.
North Country Community College will host the course while UpNCoding will provide instruction and the curriculum.
“We are excited about our joint initiative with UpNCoding,” said Sarah Maroun, North Country’s Vice President of Academic Affairs.
“This technical curriculum will provide direct-to-work training with a 12-week program, and we are excited that additional courses are being prepared in topics such as Security, DevOps, Microprocessor Firmware and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning to better address the needs of the industry and region.”
To further align the needs of the community, NCCC and UpNCoding are also developing a second phase of their relationship with a joint venture to provide software contracting services as a means to introduce resume-building workplace experience to our students.
Course Schedule: May 22 through August 7, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the NCCC campus from 4-7pm. The format will be HyFlex with in-person, live broadcasting, and recording available.
More information can be found at www.nccc.edu/coding. Or call 518-891-2915 ext. 1203.
