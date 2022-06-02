TICONDEROGA – The Hancock House Museum here is honoring 1800s Black baseball players in the North Country with a special offering.
The Ticonderoga Historical Society that operates the Hancock House just opened for the 2022 season and will present a free public program, “Black Baseball in the North Country,” on Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m.
Presenter and local historian Maury Thompson will cover how teams such as the Cuban Giants, the first Black professional baseball team, barnstormed in Washington and Clinton counties in 1890 and 1892, playing, in some cases, against local white teams.
The Giants were formed in 1885 at the Argyle Hotel, a summer resort in Babylon, New York. The team took its name because it played in Cuba during the winter of 1885-1886 and winter of 1886-1887.
Thompson will speak about Black baseball in the region in the 19th century, including summer teams made up of Black employees at summer hotels in Lake George and other locations, and local Black athletes who played on integrated teams.
Maury Thompson was a reporter and editor for the Glens Falls Post-Star for 21 years. He retired in 2017 to move on to an new career as a freelance writer and documentary film maker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in New York's North County. He wrote a column called “All Politics is Local” for many years. He resides in Ticonderoga.
Thompson is also co-producer, co-director and writer of the documentary "My Native Air: Charles Evans Hughes and the Adirondacks," which aired on Mountain Lakes PBS of Plattsburgh earlier this year.
The program will be held outdoors under a tent and attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Current CDC and New York state guidelines regarding COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
While the program is free, reservations are suggested.
Additional information is available and reservations made by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com. The Hancock House is at 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
