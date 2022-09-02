Next Honor Flights set to depart Saturday

PLATTSBURGH — North Country Honor Flight resumes flying Saturday with a little twist in their program.
Flight 40 will feature an airplane full of members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, a group that has been instrumental in making each Honor Flight trip a special experience with their pack of hundreds of motorcycles providing escorts for the veterans on their way to the flight line of Plattsburgh International Airport.
“They have been such a big part of us since the beginning, and have really added a whole new dimension to our program that we never saw coming,” North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan said.
REALLY MADE A DIFFERENCE
Greg Lee and Harry Treadway, both of the CVMA, will serve as flight leaders for this weekend’s flights. Treadway at one time served as Honor Flight’s director of operations.
The two men have helped organize the motorcycle presence at each Honor Flight ceremony. As a result, veterans going on a flight are treated to an impressive display of horsepower as a snake of motorcycles makes its way around the Oval and out towards the nearby airport.
“They’ve really made a difference in Honor Flight,” Finnegan said.
“They set the ground work.”
Flight 41, which will also be taking off Saturday morning, will have two Korean War veterans and 14 Vietnam veterans.
WAITING FOR THE DAY
Finnegan said some of them have been waiting to board a flight since 2018.
“They all served their country proudly and we are hoping they have the kind of day they deserve,” he said.
The Clinton County Board of Realtors is the sponsor of Flight 41, having hosted several fundraisers to cover the cost.
North Country Honor Flight held flights on May 14 and June 17 of this year. Each flight carries veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials in their honor. They then re-board the plane and head back to Plattsburgh for another warm reception.
No flights are held in July or August in order to avoid the sweltering temperatures in the nation’s capital at that time of summer.
WAITING LIST
The waiting list for future flights is at around 150, Finnegan said, and the organization is doing their best to get as many veterans on a flight as quick as they can.
“I think we would have been able to manage it a little bit better if COVID didn’t affect things,” he said.
“We send people out on flights and then we get more applications in. We’ve been right around that 150 mark.”
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Honor Flight from operating in 2020.
The outfit uses Air Charter Express out of Milwaukee to ferry the veterans to and from Washington.
FUNDRAISERS PLANNED
Finnegan said finances for the group have been a bit tighter this year, but more fundraisers are planned to help recoup costs.
“We put the word out and the North Country has responded like they always do,” he said.
“We should be able to replenish what we spent and will be OK for next year.”
Saturday’s ceremony begins at 7 a.m. at Veterans Park on the U.S. Oval of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
The welcome home party is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. right back at the Oval.
All events are free and open to the public.
“The big crowds we get really mean a lot to these veterans,” Finnegan said.
“It really makes them feel good and they appreciate the support.”
