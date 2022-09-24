Zurlo named next NYSAC president

PLATTSBURGH — Long-serving Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo was officially sworn in as the new president of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) this past week.
Zurlo, whose term is effective immediately, will tackle several countywide issues as president, he said.
ECONOMIC ROLLERCOASTER
“Even in good times, there are a myriad of issues that county governments face. Our goal as an association is to turn those challenges into opportunities. We want to unite the counties and speak as one voice,” Zurlo told the Press-Republican.
“We’ve got big issues like the continued opioid crisis, lingering effects of COVID, energy policies that we’re working on, climate change is causing issues and obviously, first and foremost, are the never-ending fiscal challenges at the state level that have a direct effect on our ability to serve our residents … staffing shortages — I’m dealing with an economic rollercoaster. All these things are things we need to work together to solve with our partners.”
NYSAC, a bipartisan organization, is a statewide municipal association representing the interests of all the state’s county leaders, including legislators, supervisors, county executives, administrators, commissioners and other county officials who deliver county services.
The organization’s mission is to inform, educate, advocate for and serve member counties and the thousands of elected and appointed county officials who serve the public.
PRAISE FOR ZURLO
“County Administrator Zurlo is a dedicated county leader whose experience, wealth of knowledge and commitment to pragmatic leadership will be invaluable to our association in the year to come,” Martha Sauerbrey, NYSAC’s immediate past president and chair of the Tioga County Legislature, said.
NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario added that he was “extremely pleased to welcome President Zurlo to this new statewide leadership role.”
“His many years of experience and service to his county and our association will enable him to effectively advocate on behalf of New York’s counties.”
BADGE OF HONOR
Zurlo was appointed as Clinton County administrator in 2004, after serving as the deputy county administrator since 2001.
Prior to his county service, Zurlo spent nine years working in the New York State Senate.
To his knowledge, he is only the organization’s second president from Clinton County.
“It’s a badge of honor. It shows that we do things right here in Clinton County; we’re looked at favorably by our colleagues throughout the State of New York and we do things the right way,” Zurlo said.
“But Clinton County is not going to be better served by me being president than it would be by someone else being president, because the goal is to speak with a unified voice of 62 counties.”
HARD WORK AND PROGRESS
Zurlo noted a few guarantees to expect under his leadership in the coming year.
“A guarantee that I will listen. A guarantee that I will urge participation when we create policy, to speak to our state legislators and our federal legislators that there will be involvement, that their voices will be heard and that they will get a hard-working president,” he said.
“I’m excited. It’s truly an honor to serve as the 78th president of the association. I thank the membership for putting their trust in me and I look forward to a year of hard work and progress.”
