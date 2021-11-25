PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo says the proposed 2022 county budget is fully compliant with the state-mandated tax cap, and would see both the tax levy and the tax rate go down.
Specific details on the spending plan will be revealed when the County Legislature's Finance Committee, on which all legislators sit, review the proposal during meetings scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on both Monday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Nov. 30.
"I feel the spending plan is a plan that the county taxpayer should be content with," Zurlo told the Press-Republican.
AUSTERE LAST YEAR
At the beginning of each new budget season, Zurlo's kickoff meeting with department heads, usually held over the summer, sets the tone.
Last year, as preparations for the 2021 spending plan began amidst declining sales-tax numbers and uncertainty over whether federal and state COVID aid would ever come down, Zurlo had asked for austere budgets from the county's agency leaders.
The legislature ultimately adopted a budget that was $8.8 million lower than 2020's spending plan, saw sales-tax projections decrease by 8.5% and cut 49 positions, all but one through attrition.
"Last year allowed us to understand we could do things differently," Zurlo said. "Several departments looked at how they operated and found inefficiencies."
In hindsight, Zurlo said, the county did not have to take all the measures it did last year.
"That being said, had we not taken them and acted prudently and the worst case had happened, we would have been in bad shape."
LIGHTER TONE
This year, the initial budget conversations with department heads had a lighter tone, though they were still asked to submit requests commensurate with needs that did not include unnecessary items, Zurlo said.
"Like I’ve done every year, I look at each item and request on its merits, but the meeting itself was far lighter."
Some of the 49 positions that were not funded this past year have been refunded under the proposal.
"The biggest change is the fact that we have sales tax revenue this year," Zurlo said.
11% SALES-TAX INCREASE
Zurlo said Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis is predicting an 11% increase in sales tax over this year for 2022 — a net increase of 3.5% over 2020 — due to factors such as increases in online sales, price inflation and the reopening of the northern border. He emphasized that the county still uses conservative estimates.
"We never balance the budget on sales tax that we don't anticipate coming in."
He added that the City of Plattsburgh, and the county's towns and villages should get a larger share of sales tax as a result, which "should mean a rosier picture for local spending plans."
'TAXPAYER DESERVES STABILITY'
Zurlo said his and the legislature's direction has always been to provide a conservative spending plan that keeps tax levies and rates stable.
"We do not want major increases and decreases. We want stability and I think the taxpayer deserves stability."
The recommended budget is complete and has been sent to legislators.
Following any necessary changes, the tentative budget is set to be available for public viewing on Friday, Dec. 10 ahead of a public hearing during the Wednesday, Dec. 15 regular meeting.
Final adoption is planned for Monday, Dec. 20.
