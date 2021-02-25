Zoom play festival 'opens' this week

LAKE PLACID – Last March, actors and writers turned to play readings online when theaters shuttered due to COVID lock downs.
“But then I started thinking, wouldn't it be nice if we had new material that was created specifically to be on Zoom or one of the platforms that we're stuck using while we are at home?” Tara Palen, director of education and outreach at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, said.
“So that's where the idea came about. There were some plays out there written specifically for this kind of medium but not a lot.
“We thought it would be a good idea to put out a call for submissions and see what we could get.”
The LPCA presents a showcase featuring winners of the "Zoom Play Festival," a celebration of short plays written exclusively for Zoom.
The showcase will be available for purchase on Vimeo beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 through March 26.
Patrons can find all information and a link to the Vimeo page at www.lakeplacidarts.org/virtual-experiences/zoomfest.
NEW LANDSCAPE
In August of 2020, the LPCA put out a call for new plays written specifically to be performed on Zoom as an opportunity for theater artists to keep creating in the new landscape shaped by the pandemic.
The showcase is a compilation of eight one-act plays: four winners and four honorable mentions selected from over 135 submissions sent in from all over the world.
The winning plays and honorable mentions are:
“Joe the Rememberer” – James Still, Winner
“Dream On, Black Girl” – Maxine Joie du Maine, Winner
“Choices” - James McLindon, Winner
“Who’s On Zoom?” – Cynthia Faith Arsenault, Winner
“Pandemic Speed Dating” – Molly Wagner, Honorable Mention
“Meetings” – Michael P. Adams, Honorable Mention
“How Do I Get This Damn Thing to Work?” – Lawrence Goodman, Honorable Mention
“It Looks Like Snow” – Jeffrey Kirkland, Honorable Mention
“We put out a quiet call for submissions with the criteria of writing a piece about 15 minutes in length and no more than three actors,” Palen said.
“The hardest challenge for the writer was that the piece had to be written specifically to be performed on an online platform like Zoom.”
LPCA received submissions from across the country and internationally from New Zealand, England, Canada and Mexico.
“We were really really blown away by the amount of submissions we received and the quality,” she said.
“They were really really well done.”
WINNOWING THE WINNERS
The finalists were chosen through a very intensive process.
“We reached out to writers and theater professionals and directors from across the country,” Palen said.
“We wound up with at least a dozen judges for the first round. We created a very detailed scoring mechanism where the pieces were rated on theme and character development and adherence to the submission criteria and so on."
All entries were scored numerically and sorted to 20 semi-finalists.
“We did another round with a top eight, where the scores were so close together,” Palen said.
“We originally thought we would just produce the four winning pieces. We wound up with eight that were so close that, you know what, we are going to produce all eight. They are short enough that we can put them all in one night. It feels like a real theater show."
The Zoom Play Festival runs almost two hours in length from start to finish including an intermission.
“One of the pluses to having it at home on your computer is you can hit pause if you want," she said.
"You can go get a snack and come back and watch the rest.”
The plays address a broad range of topics that represent a unique cross section of human experience during this year of unprecedented hardship and perseverance, loss and longing, humor and resilience.
“There are some that are really hysterically funny and then there are some that are really serious and moving,” Palen said.
“So there is really something for everybody. There are some that touch on relationship drama and family drama and issues and some that are almost supernatural.
“If you don't like one stay with it and you will like the next one.”
VIRTUAL PRODUCING
LPCA reached out to theater directors to produce the plays.
Palen is directing “How Do I Get This Damn Thing to Work.”
“It's a grandfather and his grandson having to communicate on Zoom for the first time because of the lock down,” she said.
“Granddad is in a nursing home, and his grandson is talking him through getting on Zoom.
“One of the other benefits of doing this is you could cast actors who are in California or in Texas or in Manhattan because you're all doing it online.
“We were able to get our cast in place, rehearse online, and record them on zoom. Here at LPCA, we were able to edit and add credits and put everything together in one coherent piece. It was a lot of fun.”
For Palen, it was really cool to work with actors that she knew from Manhattan and Long Island and pair them up with actors that she has met in Lake Placid.
“Those are things that could never have happened in real time, real life,” she said.
