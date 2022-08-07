Zeldin makes North Country campaign visits

PERU — Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for New York governor, made a pair of stops in the North Country Sunday to talk with voters.
With the mercury topping 90 degrees, customers were packed into the air-conditioned dining room at Pasquale’s Restaurant and Bar when Zeldin arrived at the eatery following a stop at the Franklin County Fair.
A crowd gathered around the congressman as people at the edge of the room strained their necks to catch a glimpse.
APPRECIATES NO.CO. VISIT
Making his way around the room, Zeldin chatted with voters and posed for photos.
Air Force veteran and retired physician Dan Trask of Peru got a photo with Zeldin and said he appreciated the candidate taking the time to visit the North Country.
“I think it’s awesome that people are actually starting to realize the North Country has a large population and that the state of New York doesn’t rest completely with New York City,” he said.
Though a Siena poll last week showed Democratic candidate Gov. Kathy Hochul holding a strong electoral lead over Zeldin, much of that lead rests with Hochul’s New York City support.
But looking at upstate counties alone showed a much tighter race, with Zeldin holding a one point lead over the governor at 44% to 43%.
GUN CONTROL, PHYSICIAN PAY
In speaking with Zeldin, Trask said the biggest concerns he voiced to the congressman were on gun control and the influence of insurance companies on physician pay.
On insurance, Trask said that insurance company influence is cutting into his and other physician’s pay.
“Twenty years ago, my salary was based on a whole lotta things. Now my salary is based on just the insurance companies,” he said.
On gun control, Trask lamented that he feels like a “felon” just for owning a firearm in New York state, despite being trained to use the weapons during his time in the armed forces.
“Why am I seen as an enemy when, for 12 years, I was told to carry one to protect everyone?”
Zeldin himself is an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015 and was deployed to Iraq in 2006.
It was that shared military connection that drew Jed Thone of Rouses Point down to Peru to see Zeldin.
Having served in the Army Reserves, Thone said he and Zeldin spoke about their service and he complimented the congressman as being very “level-headed.”
JULY 21 ASSAULT
But as crowds of people gathered around Zeldin, murmurs rose around the dining room about another aspect of the candidate’s campaign.
On July 21, Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event in Perinton in Western New York.
Veteran David Jakubonis climbed onto the stage where Zeldin was giving a campaign speech and brandished a pointed self-defense keychain at the candidate before being tackled and restrained.
That Zeldin still felt comfortable enough to walk freely and casually among the public impressed Thone.
Thone expressed outrage and disbelief in the fact that Jakubonis was released from custody only 24 hours after the attempted assault, though Jakubonis was later arrested and held on federal charges.
The Zeldin campaign has pointed to the quick release of Jakubonis to criticize the state's Democrat-backed bail reform measures that prevent suspects from being held on bail for a variety of charges.
Zeldin has pledged to reverse those changes and give judges wider discretion on setting bail if he’s elected.
Julie McAllister of Plattsburgh said she was also glad that the candidate felt comfortable enough to be around a crowd of voters despite the assault incident.
But asked how she felt about the attack, McAllister said she felt it had less to do with politics and more to do with a general sense of rising aggression in society in general — such as people pushing in line and generally being more hostile.
Whether that was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic or some other social forces, McAllister couldn’t say.
