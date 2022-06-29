Zeldin, Hochul set for election showdown

ALBANY — New York voters are left with two choices with very distinctly different points of view on the role of government after the favorites in the respective gubernatorial primary elections, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, easily survived challenges in balloting this week.
Despite a torrent of advertising on television and social media, along with 10 days of early voting, turnout for both the Democratic and Republican primaries proved to be meager, a development that political observers say generally buoys incumbents.
HOCHUL ADVANTAGE
Based on a series of recent statewide polls, and the clear voter enrollment advantage that Democrats in New York have over the Republican Party, Zeldin begins the race as the clear underdog.
“I’ve said from the beginning Kathy Hochul is one tough cookie and she is going to be tough to beat,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran campaign strategist who has been immersed in state politics for five decades. “She has not stopped from the moment she got the job. If she had been a desk jockey, things might have been very different.”
But while Hochul took 67.8% of the Democratic vote in romping over her challengers, preliminary results showed she received some 620,000 votes statewide. But the low turnout left her with far fewer than what her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, received in the 2018 primary.
STEEP CLIMB
The anointing of Hochul and Zeldin by the Democratic and Republican party bosses, respectively, was an indication of just how important endorsements proved to be in the contests, said Harvey Schantz, a political science professor at the State University at Plattsburgh.
“Kathy Hochul really grasped the harness and she’s really the leader of her party at this point,” Schantz said.
With the main event now 18 weeks away, Zeldin and his running mate, Alison Esposito, face “a steep climb,” Schantz said, though he noted one of Hochul’s vulnerabilities could be her voter approval rating.
An Emerson College Poll released two weeks ago pegged Hochul’s approval rating among Democratic voters at 59% but at only 16% among Republicans.
HOCHUL FOCUSES
Last fall, when state Attorney General Letitia James had announced she would challenge Hochul (only to drop out later), the governor emphasized her progressive positions, beefed up her team with veterans of downstate politics and appointed then Sen. Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor. Benjamin would later be indicted on federal political corruption charges and resigned. Hochul, in May, appointed then-Rep. Antonio Delgado as lieutenant governor.
Her political ads and messaging in recent weeks have heavily focused on initiatives to counter gun violence, assuring women she will protect abortion rights in New York and extending financial support to abortion clinics expecting to see an influx of pregnant women from states where the procedure is being banned.
SPLIT PRIMARIES
The low turnout for both the Democratic and Republican primaries appears to be the result of voter confusion with the fact that there are two primaries this summer, the second coming August 28, when contested congressional and state Senate seats go before voters, said Anthony Casale, a state Board of Elections commissioner from Cooperstown.
Initially, just one primary was planned. But due to a court finding that Hochul approved congressional and Senate district lines that had been gerrymandered, the second primary was added.
Meanwhile, many New Yorkers are more concerned now with the impact of inflation on food and gasoline prices than they are with elections, Casale observed.
“It’s really scaring people,” Casale added. “Ironically, they should come out to vote now because what happens in November — especially at the federal level — can have a major impact on both those things.”
LAUNCHING ATTACKS
The primary votes were still being counted Wednesday when the political mud began to fly.
The state Democratic Party painted Zeldin as a “far-right extremist who favors allowing more New Yorkers to qualify for concealed carry pistol permits.
For his part, state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy called Hochul “incompetent and out of touch.”
“This election is going to be decided on the economic and crime crises created by one-party Democratic rule,” Langworthy said.
NAME RECOGNITION
For Zeldin to become more competitive, according to Schantz, he will need to make himself better known to New York voters. “Most people have no opinion of him as of yet,” the professor said, citing polling data.
But the fact there are more than another four months until the general election gives him time to amplify his message to voters, Schantz said.
The last New York Republican to defeat a sitting Democratic governor was George Pataki. In 1994, he trailed then Gov. Mario Cuomo in the polls by 12 points, before coming from behind to eclipse the incumbent in the main event. One problem for Zeldin: New York now has more enrolled Democrats than it had then.
WARNING TO DEMS
State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs warned as recently as last October that it was feasible for a Republican to win the governor’s race if Democrats had to expend significant resources on a primary.
“Those who think a Republican can’t be elected statewide in New York are foolish,” Jacobs said.
State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said the GOP slate of candidates — with Zeldin, Esposito, state Comptroller nominee Paul Rodriguez, attorney general hopeful Michael Henry and U.S. Senate candidate Joe Pinion — represents a strong ticket with wide appeal to voters.
“Each of these candidates contributes valuable pieces to the ticket,” Kassar said. “Alison Esposito is ready to articulate positions on issues such as crime that are the complete antithesis of what the Democratic Party is espousing. She is anything but bland.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.