Dr. Howard Zucker, left, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, listens to Gov. Andrew Cuomo discuss the state’s preparedness for the spread of coronavirus during a news conference, Monday, March 2, 2020 in New York. In hearings Thursday, Zucker, an appointee of Cuomo, defended his agency’s handling of the crisis as well as long-stalled public health fatality data that is now the focus of a probe by federal prosecutors based in Brooklyn.