YouTube personalities visit ADKS for mountain bike adventure

LAKE PLACID — The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is promoting the growing network of mountain bike trails in the region by arranging for travel writers and video content producers to visit the area. YouTube personalities Mo and Hannah, along with a writer from Singletracks, visited the region at the end of June.
Mo Assoum and Hannah Binder, also known as Awesome MTB, produce travel-related mountain biking and paddling videos that they share on their YouTube channel, blog and social media accounts. They visited the region from June 27 — July 2 to ride trails in Lake Placid, Wilmington and Elizabethtown. They also spent time paddling, exploring the communities and speaking with local residents to learn what makes this area special.
The mountain bike duo rode the Hardy trails in Wilmington with a group of local mountain bikers and the Blueberry Trail System in Elizabethtown a few days later with riders from that community. “I think the Blueberry trails are our favorite in this part of the Adirondacks,” Mo said. “But the Hardy trails were incredible, too. The entire mountain bike community here is pretty special.”
8.9 MILLION VIEWS
Mo and Hannah are seasoned mountain bikers with a significant social media presence. Their YouTube videos have been viewed more than 8.9 million times and they boast thousands of Instagram followers. Their audience comprises mountain biking, paddling and travel enthusiasts that are engaged and keenly interested in the information they share.
Matt Miller, features editor from Singletracks, also visited the trail systems in Lake Placid and Wilmington at the end of June. Singletracks is a digital media and news outlet with a significant online presence comprising social media, podcasts, and a website. The site is referenced by mountain bike enthusiasts when learning about local trails, travel, gear and news. With over 17,000 subscribers and 3.5 million views, Singletracks is one of the most popular sources of mountain bike information.
Miller also spent time exploring the villages of Lake Placid and Wilmington, along with local restaurants and natural attractions, so that he can share in-depth information about the local region with Singletracks readership.
TRAVEL-FOCUSED STORIES
According to Jane Hooper, communications manager at the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, the organization works with reporters, travel writers, and those with a significant social media presence to develop travel-focused stories about the Adirondacks to assist with promotion of the region, its activities and its prominence as a desired travel destination.
“The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is excited to partner with Singletracks, along with Mo and Hannah, to share information about mountain biking throughout the Adirondacks,” she said. “Their YouTube and social media followers are the type of outdoor enthusiasts we hope to attract. Mountain biking is such a niche sport, but many of their passions overlap with other activities that the Adirondacks offer such as paddling, skiing and hiking — these influencers speak directly to that group.”
Marketing the Adirondacks is an important aspect of ROOST’s work, along with its support of community-based initiatives. “The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism works to create a tourism economy that sustains itself over time,” Hooper commented. “Mountain bike groups in our area have worked very hard to build trails in their local communities. Our research indicates that mountain bike enthusiasts are willing to travel to mountain bike destinations throughout the nation, so we are happy to share information about our local community initiatives.”
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is the destination marketing and management organization for Hamilton and Essex counties, along with the communities of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake, all located within the Adirondacks in New York state. ROOST is also a community member of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.
