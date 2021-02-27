PLATTSBURGH — Nestled among the pines and minutes from Route 3, "Your blank canvas awaits."
Stephanie Demarais, owner of Rustic Pines Barn, said that was the slogan of her new venue space, which sits on a wooded lot in the Town of Schuyler Falls.
"Our vision was to create a space where our clients can do whatever they want," Demarais said. "I didn't want to have a lot of restrictions."
BARN IS BORN
The 2011 Peru Central School alumna lived in Florida after earning her sports and events management degree there. She spent five years working in the Sunshine State, at a golf course's wedding and events department, when the idea hit her.
"My dream venue was to always get married in a rustic barn — but not all Adirondack," Demarais said. "I wanted it rustic, but with a modern twist."
She called up father and local contractor John, who, she said, had always owned some property on the Kelly Road.
"I asked him, 'What do you think about building a rustic, post and beam barn in Plattsburgh?' He said, 'Yes. Absolutely.'"
And so launched a three-year-long endeavor that amounted to what is now Rustic Pines.
'FROM GROUND UP'
The 6,000-square-foot barn has exposed post and beams and a 26-foot bar.
Ground broke in 2019 and Demarais said it was a family project with herself, her dad and her brothers, Pat and Nick, all involved.
"It was us building this from the ground up," she said.
Her brothers, who operate film and photography business Cheers Dude Productions in California, were living in Los Angeles when COVID hit last year.
"LA shut down and they couldn't do anything out there," Demarais said. "They were able to come home and work for seven months; we got this done 10 times faster than we would have without them."
The Rustic Pines owner said the pause gave them added time to create the space how they wanted.
"We're big on positive vibes," she said. "Everything happens for a reason."
RUSTIC MEETS MODERN
While the interior design was still in the works, Demarais noted incoming chandeliers and hoped, when all was said and done, that the bar area would feel more like a dive bar.
She planned to showcase some eclectic antiques there, like old liquor bottles, wine barrels and license plates, that she and her father had a knack for collecting.
"So that you can escape for a minute when you're sitting at the bar," she said, "but at the same time we're still keeping that cool, rustic atmosphere."
BLANK CANVAS
After her years in the hospitality business, Demarais was tired of saying no to clients' creative ideas and noted the Rustic Pines slogan, "Your blank canvas awaits."
"We wanted to create a space for our clients to bring in whatever type of decor they want," she said, adding that food was up to them also.
While one couple might book Buster's Sports Bar and Grill for a casual BBQ feast, another might have a classier mealtime catered by Butcher Block steak house.
"We wanted to leave the food option up to our clients to have some versatility," she said. "And we're super into supporting local."
NOT JUST WEDDINGS
The seasonal venue offered bookings from April through October.
While weddings were a top focus, Demarais said other events were not out of question.
She said she had been approached for other things, too, like a corn hole tournament and wedding show.
"There are just so many cool things that we really didn't think of."
COVID RESTRICTIONS
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's latest COVID-related restrictions on weddings and large events were to go into effect mid-March.
Demarais said Rustic Pines' first wedding was booked months later in July.
While the owner said some couples had pushed their big day back to 2022, because "they don't really want to risk it," others had been intent on keeping the 2021 date, no matter the restrictions in place.
With the pandemic squashing lots of big events last year, Demarais said, "The wedding world is a little bit crazy right now."
She noted that at least one couple was trying to book a 2024 wedding.
FOLLOWING A STORY
The young entrepreneur said social media had been the best marketing tool out there.
"Being a family business and doing the construction ourselves — I was able to document during the construction," Demarais said.
"People loved to see that. It was like they were following a story."
