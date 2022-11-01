PLATTSBURGH — A temporary recreational facility has been found for local indoor sports programs this coming winter.
The Plattsburgh YMCA is partnering with Adirondack Coast Sports’ founder Steve Peters to provide a venue for indoor field sports. The gymnasium of the former CVPH Wellness Center, and future home of the YMCA, will soon be transformed into a temporary, turfed indoor field for both youth and adult sports programming this winter season.
“Throughout this process, good bad or different, what can’t be done or why something can’t happen, this was nice to work with the Y, because it was not like, ‘We can’t,’ it was, ‘Let’s figure out how,’ and that type of mindset, we really need in this region,” Peters told the Press-Republican.
“Especially when it comes to our kids, that’s kind of why I’m doing what I’m doing … I’m putting a lot of financial risk out there, but in the end, what’s the point in doing it differently. If you’re not going to take care of your kids then what’s the point in doing anything? That’s how I feel about it.”
Peters said he will be ordering the turf today for the facility, coming at a cost of $26,000.
NOV. 28 START DATE
Along with the turf, he will also be supplying equipment to transform the oversized gym into two U8/U10 fields or one larger field for U12 through adult, depending on program needs.
The anticipated start date for the facility’s season is now Nov. 28 and the anticipated end date is March 3, 2023.
Registration officially begins Nov. 14 and parents can visit www.adirondackcoastsports.com to find more information.
This partnership process had begun early last month after it had become clear the Crete Memorial Civic Center, where Peters had previously run his sports programs out of, would not be available, as it is likely headed for demolition due to the City of Plattsburgh’s recent concerns with the safety of the building.
This left Peters and other local leaders scrambling to find a new location for the 1,700 children and adults who participate in their winter programs.
“We were approached by several sports groups in the community, along with Mayor (Chris) Rosenquest and Assemblyman (Billy) Jones,” Justin Ihne, CEO of the Plattsburgh YMCA, said in a YMCA press release.
“Our community was looking for a bridge location for kids to play soccer this winter, and we have this fully-functional gym standing empty … it just made sense to work together.”
GOOD TIMING
Renovations for the new YMCA are not expected to begin until the spring, Ihne said, making this winter a good time for this opportunity.
“While the YMCA’s normal winter sports indoor basketball program will be in full swing at the Y On the Oval, our community still needed to create a bridge program for the other indoor sports programs this winter and the YMCA’s mission is about strengthening our community; partnering with Adirondack Coast Sports made the most sense.”
Jones also welcomed the news, saying “So many local residents contacted my office because they were concerned about where kids would be able to play this winter and I am glad to see these organizations step up to fill the void.”
“Access to recreational opportunities is an important part of creating strong communities and that is why I have secured millions of dollars for projects across the North Country, including $1.3 million for the Plattsburgh YMCA.”
YMCA ‘ANSWERED THE CALL’
City Mayor Chris Rosenquest added “We’re very happy this worked out for our community athletes.”
“Many of us concerned cast a wide net to other leaders and organizations. The Y, as expected, answered that call. Justin and [the YMCA’s] leadership truly understand the need to fill this regional gap.”
There may be some noticeable differences in Adirondack Coast Sports’ new location, Peters said.
Some of those differences include a smaller field to play on and a less flexible schedule over the course of the season.
“The organizational structure will be a lot of the same,” Peters said.
STILL LOOKING
But, with this facility being temporary, Peters said it is likely he’ll be looking for a new location again next year.
“There’s a few options in the back of my head for what I will be able to do next year but we may be in the same predicament next year,” he said.
“But, right now, we’re going to do the best we can for the kids right now and take care of them. I kind of feel like if you do those right things, the solutions present themselves … it’s not like we’re trying to build a gas station or something, we’re building something people can really get behind.”
