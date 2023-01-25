PLATTSBURGH — Northern Insuring Agency, and the Giltz and McCullough families, have joined the list of local businesses that have donated to the Plattsburgh YMCA’s efforts in renovating the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road.
Their gifted donation was for $100,000.
‘SHARED FAMILY VALUE’
“Philanthropy is a shared family value and we understand that leaving a legacy for future generations of the North Country will be pivotal to our region’s growth,” Deena Giltz McCullough, president and CEO of Northern Insuring Agency, said.
“That is why we prioritized a significant gift to the Plattsburgh YMCA.”
The new Plattsburgh YMCA plans to bring wellness to the forefront of North Country health with expanded community areas, spaces for youth and families, and characteristic YMCA inclusivity.
Parents will have workspaces and observation areas while children are playing, teens will have a safe place they can be active, and everyone is able to access the YMCA, regardless of ability to pay.
NEW FACILITY
The Plattsburgh YMCA’s plan to create a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility is moving forward and the support of the Giltz family business is welcomed with gratitude, Justin Ihne, CEO of the Plattsburgh YMCA, said.
“When Deena told us Northern Insuring would be supporting the New Y,” Ihne said, “We had no idea they were going to make the largest donation the company has ever given to a community project.”
NORTHERN INSURING
For over 90 years, Northern Insuring Agency has provided insurance, education, risk management and advocacy for their clients.
Over that time, Northern Insuring Agency has built up a strong culture of community support and charitable giving.
“Imagine this community without a Y,” Rod Giltz, board chairman of Northern Insuring Agency, said.
“Now we will have a flagship Y for the future.”
