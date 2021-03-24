PLATTSBURGH – Biographer Daniel Ladue assumes Gertrude Barker was the advisor for Plattsburgh High School Yearbook, simply called that.
“I combed the '20-'21 school year minutes, and I can find no evidence of why the yearbook changed names to The Barker,” he said.
“What I have assumed after interviewing people and doing a lot of research is that the students probably honored them with this with probably no idea that it it would ever become a centennial year.”
TOTAL RECALL
Annually, the yearbook was dedicated to educators Grace and Gertrude Barker again and again and again.
“They were quite self-effacing,” he said.
“They didn't draw attention to themselves. They lived very, very plainly. Helen Booth remembers them from when she was in school. You have to be well into your 90s to have any memory of these women.”
Two primary sources, 99, on the Barkers have died for Ladue's unpublished manuscript, Bold and Courageous: Notable North Country Women and the Exceptional Legacies They Left Behind .”
“They were members of the Class of 1938,” he said.
“Helen said they each had a new dress in September and wore that same dress for the entire school year.”
Grace and Gertrude were working women through World War I and the Great Depression.
The sisters retired in 1939.
“When they saw potential and realized that the family didn't have the money, they gave those students money to go to college,” he said.
“There is evidence to support the fact that they probably never made more than $3,000 to $4,000 a year. The home they lived in, according to Helen, was not a nice house. It was their childhood home, and it was ultimately torn down.”
Ladue's cousin, Ruth Ladue, was the sister of Dr. Bill Ladue.
“She just died, a year ago,” he said.
“She was 99 and a half. I could have a conversation with Ruth about her days at Plattsburgh High School, and she would giggle but she was still afraid of Grace. She was no nonsense.
“She would say to you, 'That grade of 85 or that 92 was not sufficient. You will take that test over again.' And, they did. And, they succeeded.”
TALENT SCOUTS
The Barker Sisters had enormous influence over people, especially the people they funded to go to college.
One of their students was Robert S. Long, whose name graces the senior high rise operated at 30 Oak St. by the Plattsburgh Housing Authority.
“He was their student from the 7th grade on,” Ladue said.
“He made his mark initially as the district attorney. Long was the classic self-giving public servant. He was on the school board for years. Long oversaw huge changes in the Plattsburgh City School District.”
Changes included replacement of elementary schools with Bailey and Oak and the erection of Plattsburgh High School.
In1960-61, Long and a few other people rallied the forces and they raised money for the memorial stone honoring the Barkers on South Catherine Street, where his beloved teachers' house had once stood.
“As early as the '50s, the district knew it had to replace the high school,” Ladue said.
“That one built in 1912 wasn't going to work much longer, not with the influx of students from the airbase. It was a long process. The new high school, the first full year opening was 1965-66. There was a very strong movement to name it The Barker High School. It was led by Robert S. Long.”
It became a volatile issue during the 1964-65 school year.
“Almost unanimously, the public and the students were against the naming of it,” Ladue said.
“They didn't even know these women. It's not that they didn't respect them, but there was no connection to them. It came down to a critical vote.”
The majority voted not to call it Barker High School.
“The minutes only say that Mr. Long left he room,” Ladue said.
“I'm sure it was a big disappointment to him. The reality is the women have been lost in history and their contribution.”
MUCH RESPECT
Grace and Gertrude are buried in Riverside Cemetery almost behind where their home was.
“This is how respected they were,” he said.
“There was a school there (Broad Street), but they determined they needed to tear it down and put a new one and they needed to expand. They wanted some of the adjoining properties for a playground.”
The district approached the Barkers.
“We will give you $10,000 for your house and the right to live in it for the rest of your life,” Ladue said.
“I can find no other evidence of them doing that for other people. Everything else was obtained through eminent domain.”
Grace was the oldest and last to go.
“It was a veritable Who's Who of Plattsburgh were her pall bearers,” he said.
“Of course, Robert S. Long was one of them. When Grace died, she had nothing, $1,600. She established a Barker Scholarship Interestingly, the Barker Scholarship is still operational. The problem is really there's no money in it.”
In 1962 when Long got people to donate money toward the memorial stone, they also raised money for a scholarship.
“Apparently, the two scholarships were merged into one,” Ladue said.
“I was kind of hoping that this year would garner some attention to that and to inflate the Barker Scholarship.”
