PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh YMCA ticks along again after its Sept. 1 reopening.
“We thought we were going to be with the Phase 4 back in June, and unfortunately that didn't happen,” CEO Justin Ihne said.
“We were able to open the pool a little bit earlier, and we did that. We're offering lane swimming, so people register for that ahead of time.
“Then when Sept. 1 came, we were able to open the entire facility under the guidelines from the State to ensure that we have the right amount of people in the building and making sure the building itself is suited for cleaning and social distancing and such.”
MODIFICATIONS
Sneeze guards have been installed in the Welcome Center, and sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the building.
“We upgraded the chemicals that we are using, so it can clean and disinfect in a shorter period of time so it doesn't impact our members,” he said.
“And of course, signage and arrows and such that you see throughout the building.”
Y members were excited to be back for swim, Pilates, yoga fusion, circuit weight training, cycle and circuit, and lifestyle coaching.
“Many of them for a very long period of time while we were closed continued to pay their membership as a donation to the Y,” Ihne said.
“We closed for about six months. For about four months of that, we had almost 70 percent of our members continuing to pay their membership to help us continue what we were doing. So that was tremendous.
“When we opened our doors, people were very excited to come back and very respectful of the guidelines and the process that we have to have.”
NEW MEMBERS
Fitness classes were moved to outside in a white, wedding tent in the Y's parking lot.
“Within the facility, we had to move some of the equipment so that it's not close to other equipment,” he said.
“But it's been very well received and we've actually had a pretty sharp increase membership over the past four weeks.”
Ihne attributes the uptick to SUNY Plattsburgh students returning to campus.
“They don't have a gym open, and of course with the City Rec and hospital Wellness Center not opening, so we've picked up quite a bit memberships there,” Ihne said.
“The Wellness Center was unfortunate. They had a pool, so we've definitely picked a lot of members interested in going swimming. Our lap lane pool reservation has been very strong.”
NEW HORIZONS
The Y's cardio and strength equipment were recent updates.
“Everything in there is new and has been renovated in the past year and half,” Ihne said.
“The cardio equipment, in the past two and half years. So, it's all very state of the art equipment.
“We are having conversations with the city and the hospital about their facilities and seeing how there might be an opportunity for a collaboration in the future.”
