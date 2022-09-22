BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake (ADKX) will debut its “Xperience For All” one-day celebration of outdoor recreation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The free event introduces the broad opportunities for outdoor enjoyment to visitors who are unfamiliar with or not yet comfortable exploring the region’s woods and waterways on their own.
The day will feature workshops, demonstrations, and presentations, all in the spirit of providing museum visitors a foundation to safely pursue recreation on their own.
“I would say that one of the reasons that we’re having this event is looking at a lot of the dialogue that’s been going on and knowing that a lot of organizations are thinking about inclusion,” Cheryl Braunstein, director of interpretation, said.
“This was something that we thought we could do. That we could provide an opportunity, a two-part opportunity. One was creating a convening for organizations that are serving diverse audiences. and then also at the same time, bringing in visitors to both learn about the organizations and learn about them in the context of the museum campus and our own efforts, obviously, trying to engage more diverse audiences, trying to make ourselves more acceptable and more inclusive. So, it matches some of our own priorities.”
Tara Murphy, director of marketing, said that “I would just echo that it’s part of a larger commitment that we’ve made as an institution and that we recognize is an initiative across the Park.”
“This felt like a way for us to step in and be a part of that. It felt like the best way for us to introduce a new event to our campus and new audiences to the museum itself and giving us an opportunity to partner with a lot of other wonderful organizations here in the Park that we know are doing similar efforts.”
PROGRAMMING
There were a few groups that were absolutely must-haves for Saturday’s event.
“Obviously, The Adirondack Diversity Initiative, clearly one of those groups,” Braunstein said.
“We already work with Outdoor Afro, so we recognized the fact that they were a real key player in this. Then as we really got started, we also thought a lot about the Haudenosaunee Nationals Lacrosse. It’s really exciting that here is this international sport that has its origins here in this region and really wanting to call attention to that history and also the incredible, incredible, talent that these athletes have.”
The ADKX was thrilled to involve the indigenous sports organization Executive Director Leo Nolan.
“He was a part of the planning process for this event all along,” Braunstein said.
“Something else that as we were moving forward with this, learning about Jason Thurston and the work he is doing. He is working through DEC through Don Dillon Park to make the Adirondacks more accessible to people with physical disabilities.”
Thurston serves on the DEC Accessibility Advisory Committee.
“Jason opened us up to a lot of organizations that will be participating this upcoming weekend, including DEC,” Braunstein said.
“Their Accessibility Office will be here. It’s called the Disability EmpoHER Network. It’s been really, really exciting for us to see how much remarkable work and committee work is being done, especially for people with disabilities. We’re really excited that several of them are coming here.”
The ADKX is excited to welcome all participants. (See online with this article at pressrepublican.com for a full list of participants.)
“The whole process has just been really fun for us to get to know the different people that are working so hard and so passionate about the work that they do at these different organizations,” Murphy said.
“We’ve said throughout that we’re not only excited about the event and about the visitors that come but just about the opportunity to get work with these other organizations and to get to know them better on a professional and personal level.
“It’s been really amazing to meet all of these people and talk to them about the work they are doing. It’s really inspiring and really makes this a such really exciting project to be working on.”
Xperience For All is a meeting place for the organizations to come together, meet and share what they are doing.
“There really is a lot of overlap and just a lot of great organizations doing really great work that could, maybe, work together,” Murphy said. “It could start many other partnerships. We hope for that.”
Xperience For All is free admission for all.
“That’s one thing we are committed to is making sure there are no economic barriers for people to come and enjoy this event,” she said.
“It’s free admission for all. There’s going to be demonstrations in the Expo Area. That’s just going to be like a tabling area where all of these organizations have their tables with information and work that they are doing.
“So that will give visitors an opportunity to go and talk with them, learn more about the different organizations, and then throughout the day we will have demonstrations on different topics. They are shorter and interactive to keep this about recreation, about participation, and keeping people outside and enjoying things.”
OFFERINGS
Adirondack and North Country/Capital region recreational organizations who serve underrepresented and marginalized communities will have a table and display in an Expo Area at the event.
Demonstrations will cover the basics, such as how to pack a daypack or safely get into a boat; workshops will address topics including animal and plant identification and accessible campfire cooking.
Throughout the day, experienced recreationalists—especially BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and people with disabilities—share personal experiences, tips, and pearls of wisdom.
“This was actually one of our goals was to make sure that as much as possible that everything that we are offering to visitors is accessible for everybody,” Braunstein said.
“It’s not working out that we could say that 100 percent. For instance, the Bike Course unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity. The person who is coming, it’s just him. He would need more help to make the biking element fully accessible. Justin Oliver is with Human Power Planet Earth. It’s a bike shop in Saranac Lake, and they do a lot as a store to introduce biking to the region’s youth. They do free bike clinics at a lot of events and they work with the Rotary. We’re really excited that they’re coming, but they weren’t able to add on an accessibility component to what they’re offering.”
Double H Ranch of Lake Luzerne will attend the event to share how to make activities accessible.
“Again, we had a great conversation with them and the work the work that they do in making outdoor recreation accessible through adaptive sports and adaptive equipment,” Murphy said.
“They actually will be bringing a lot of that here as well as the New York Olympic Regional Development Authority. They will talk about adaptive sports as well.”
‘FIRST OF MANY’
This is ADKX’ first Xperience For All event.
“We sure hope that whether or not we bring this back next year, we want the spirit of this effort to continue in creating and making people aware of what’s out there, these organizations and these services,” Braunstein said.
“We hope that this grows. We have to get through this first year.”
“It’s been really exciting to see how excited other people and organizations are,” Murphy said.
“So, we’re hopeful that this is the first of many.”
