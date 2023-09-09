PLATTSBURGH — Since Friday, folding chairs have been placed around Plattsburgh representing the empty chairs at home, work, school and throughout the county of people who have died by suicide.
This is an initiative of the the Clinton County Coalition to Prevent Suicide and Friends of CVPH during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Every 11 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies by suicide.
The most recent statistics for Clinton County show at least 26 people died in a year from suicide, which is more than any other Northern Tier county.
The lawn at the University of Vermont Healthcare Network-Champlain Physicians Hospital will have 26 empty chairs with information on and around them to represent residents who have died by suicide.
“With 988 now available as well as a growing awareness of mental health, and the imminent rollout of the Crisis Intervention Teams throughout Clinton County, our Coalition believes we can reduce these numbers,” Bonnie Black, coalition chair, said.
“Our Coalition offers organizations, faith congregations, workplaces and individuals evidence-based and evidence-informed trainings ranging from 45 minutes to two days, many at no cost and others at minimal costs. These workshops prepare many in our community to act as conduits to appropriate care as well as a trained and well equipped ear to listen in a nonjudgmental manner.”
Find a chair this weekend and throughout the month to learn something new about preventing suicide.
Then, take some action.
One thing everyone can do is participate in the World Health Organization (WHO) action of placing a candle in your window at 8 p.m. on Sunday, World Suicide Prevention Day.
Every time zone around the world will be doing this so that the “Light of Hope” is lit for 24 consecutive hours globally.
Prevent deaths by suicide by acting together.
