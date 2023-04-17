PLATTSBURGH — National Work Zone Awareness Week, promoted by the U.S. Department of Transportation, will take place Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21.
National grid urges drivers to slow down for road crews during the spring construction season.
National Grid crews will begin performing necessary infrastructure upgrades along roads and some may require roadway work areas including lane or shoulder closures.
Observing warnings and work zone signage is a matter of safety for both road crews and drivers. Slowing down and paying attention to your surroundings can ensure the well-being of all involved.
According to the most current data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Struck-by incidents are a leading cause of death among construction workers and the leading cause of nonfatal injuries in the construction industry.
In 2021, 72 workers were killed and 400 were injured in struck-by accidents in work zones.
The U.S. Department of Transportation offer the following tips for driving safely through work zones:
• Plan ahead and research the route before driving, when possible avoid work zones and use detours.
• Stay focused, keep your eyes on the road and pay attention to any and all signage including speed limits, lane changes and shifts, and any closures.
• Keep both hands on the wheel and off your cell phone, radio, navigation device, and food and drink.
• Slow down, many work zones require drivers to reduce speed. Drivers who violate this may face increased fines and other penalties for speeding in a work zone.
• Move into the open lane. Follow the “move over” laws for stopped vehicles with flashing lights, such as utility and emergency services vehicles.
• Keep a safe distance between you and the vehicles ahead for lane changes or quick stops. Never cut off a bus or large commercial vehicle, those vehicles require larger braking distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.