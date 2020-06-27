The graduating Class of 2020 has overcome difficulties the likes of which few students have faced before.
But though the world they’re entering has changed dramatically in the past few months, the wisdom that older generations can share is still timeless.
The Press-Republican asked readers of our Facebook page for what advice they would give to the graduating seniors of the Class of 2020. Here’s what they said:
Ann Sunderland: Work hard, follow your dream, be kind and help others
Nancy Hoskins: Press on.
Gina Duma: Put down your cell phones. And you’ll notice what is going on around you.
Melissa Corron: Be the change you wish to see in the world.
JC Konijn: Blaze your own path.
Cheryl Ketterer Nadrowski: Make the world a better place than we gave you.
Mary LeClair: Work hard. Be honest. Be kind.
Elizabeth Rowe: Enjoy the moment!! Life is like a box of chocolates!!
Chandra Patterson: You’re our future. Make it better than what it is now! Have compassion!!
Maureen Kavanaugh Roush: Wash your hands!
Dennis Maye: Dont believe everything you read.
Phyllis Klein: Use sunscreen and always be kind!
Kristina Riley: You ain’t seen nothing yet. I hope you like a challenge. It only gets easier if you work for it. Which is the hard part
Bridgette Cruz: Don’t let today’s Problems get in the way of your dreams! Keep pushing forward and you’ll succeed
Karibeth Hammond: One day you’ll look back on your high school years and realize how trivial it was in the grand scheme of life. The things that seemed to matter so much didn’t really matter at all. Life is literally just beginning for you, you can go any direction you want to!
Eric Mangum: The Free stuff is over. Now you will learn how to work hard for something you want and keep. Do not be a Sheep, Follow your own path. This is still a Free Country to do what you want and dreamed about. Good Luck.
Cindi LaFountain: If you can endure that last four months coming out with a smile and positive attitude you can do ANYTHING!
Suzan Bisson: When the opportunity returns, travel around the world to appreciate the beauty of humanity, no matter the shade of their skin, the language they speak or how much money they have, as well as respect the environment. You are the future of the planet.
Deb Carter: Things will get better. We must all work together to make it so. Follow your passions.
Danielle Hand: Life is rough. Learn to roll with it. Appreciate the good times, power through the dark times. Always leave a little light wherever you wander. Take time to enjoy the moments, not the things.
Lynne Holt Simmons: Disappointment is a part of life, unfortunately you found this out early. Follow your dreams, you can do anything that you set you’re mind to.
