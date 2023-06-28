Work continues on Saranac Riverwalk

PLATTSBURGH — Construction on the City of Plattsburgh’s second biggest Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, the Saranac Riverwalk, is well underway.
The project kicked off in May and the City said substantial completion of construction is expected in late September.
The City’s general contractor for the project is Luck Brothers, Inc.
At completion, the Riverwalk will be built atop the western bank of the Saranac River between Bridge Street and Broad Street and will end at the intersection of Durkee Street and Broad Street near the current terminus of the Saranac River Trail.
The Riverwalk will be open to both pedestrians and cyclists and include a 10-foot wide multi-use path, two overlooks, improved lighting and extensive landscaping.
It will vastly improve views of the Saranac River and provide a further extension of the City’s trail network, which will now stretch nearly unbroken from MacDonough Park to George Angell Drive.
The project will cost just over $1.6 million and is being funded through the $2.9 million Streetscape Improvements & Riverfront Access grant. It is the second largest grant under the City’s DRI and also provided funding for construction of the Betty Little Arts Park in 2021.
So far in the project’s progress, construction crews have removed brush from the riverbank next to the Durkee Street parking lot and have excavated extensively to facilitate the pouring of footings and retaining walls to support the new path.
A mold mimicking a natural stone wall has been used for the retaining walls so they match the aesthetic of the adjacent Veterans Memorial Bridge. Structures to support the path’s new safety railing and improvements to the area’s electrical infrastructure are also currently being installed.
This past week, the contractors have been progressing on backfilling and grading around retaining walls along the Riverwalk.
Over the next few weeks, the contractor plans to install the remaining footings for the railing and electrical conduit to power the Riverwalk’s improved lighting features.
Updates on the Riverwalk Project will be posted on the City’s public engagement platform MyCityofPlattsburgh. An account will need to be created in order to receive new notifications on the project’s progress.
