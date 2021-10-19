PLATTSBURGH — Crews broke ground on Everest Rabideau Park's new playground this week.
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman took to Twitter Monday, posting a selfie onsite with park equipment pieces in the distant background.
"Work has (begun) on the much anticipated playground equipment upgrade the Town Board approved after several months delay," his tweet reads. "Looking forward to kids and their families to playing on it."
DELAYS
The Town of Plattsburgh set aside approximately $150,000 pre-pandemic to restore the multi-use park, adjacent to Champlain Park residential community.
Though funds were not disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Supervisor Cashman told the Press-Republican in August that onsite work, including the installation of new park equipment, had been delayed.
NEW PARK
A new spiral slide and other park equipment was sprawled out on the lawn to the left of the parking area Tuesday as Titan Development Inc. workers began to piece the playset together.
The play equipment will sit in a 600-square-foot space located a few hundred yards to the left of the play area's existing footprint.
Crew workers said the park would be installed in two weeks time, to be followed by the addition of woodchips.
MORE TO COME
Everest Rabideau Park is slated for several other updates outside of the fresh playset.
The 30-acre park now has some sports fields and wooded walking trails and, as identified during a January 2020 public input session, field drainage, pickleball/tennis courts, a better developed trail system and a pavilion are some considerations moving forward.
Supervisor Cashman had stressed the play area was only a piece of the park's full puzzle.
"There are some more things that still need to be done in that space," he had told the Press-Republican earlier this year. "This is only one component."
